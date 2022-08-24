I heard that a few years ago Camp Lejeune had some water problems. I'm surprised that lawyers haven't started running commercials on TV.
So long, Bruce Capps. And good riddance.
With the opening of dove season imminent, I am reminded that "True love is the feel of the recoil and the smell of gunpowder."
Can anyone believe that John Hayes is running for state office? I guess he's like most politicians ... try to fail your way up.
Christians follow Gods word, the Bible. The reason there are fewer Christians is probably like it was in the days of Noah. Matt. 6:5 says, ”Every intention of the thoughts of men's hearts were only evil continually.” Eight souls were saved from the flood. Matt .7:14. “The gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life and those who find it are few.”
I love Ulf Kirchdorfer's pictures, too. Some of them, like the ones of birds capturing bugs for food, are just amazing.
The perilous, global threat of China and Russia is no less acute than the internally eroding of America’s sovereignty and economic sustainability by Biden’s never ending moronic progressive policies in the likes of the Inflation Reduction Act, continued illegal migration and student loan forgiveness.
Interestingly enough, we are seeing names printed in this space. I wonder if the crazies are going to get threats to their safety. I doubt it, as they are the ones generally doing the threatening.
Thank you for covering local prep and college sports. Exciting to read and watch for these sports players and teams. Fantastic 15 is great.
While many are trying to remove any reference to the American Civil War, the vile carpetbaggers are still with us: defined as political candidates who seek election in an area where they have no local connections. Hmmm ... sounds a lot like Ms. Abrams and Mr. Walker. The only reason they are now in the state of Georgia is to run for office.
I'd forgotten some of those Paul Simon songs. You're right: If anybody's music can pick you up and make you appreciate the art, it's definitely Paul Simon.
It amuses me when racist SMRs accuse me of being racist. What they're really mad about is that they can't be openly racist without consequences anymore. The days of the "good ole boys" are long gone. So SMRs, as long as you hate me, I know I'm doing something right. And I'm gonna keep on doing it. Signed, Yours Truly
As a former runner and triathlete, I enjoyed and looked forward to Scott Ludwig’s weekly column until last week. I would recommend that he stick to writing about his running exploits and excursions while staying away from politics. Otherwise, he will alienate about half of his readership.
Dear city of Albany: It's high time to repave our streets along with carving out new right turning lanes. Our tires and alignment are too expensive to maintain during this economy.
B.J. Fletcher was falsely accused regarding voter qualification, and it’s happening again. She objected to individuals who had moved away from voting and had no idea what race they were. Later it was learned most of them were Caucasian.
