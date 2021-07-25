squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You decide not to get vaccinated. On your death bed in the hospital, you beg for the vaccine, but it is too late. Don’t let this be you.
People who constantly criticize Phoebe, even when they do good things, lose all credibility. Phoebe’s donation to Albany Tech’s EMT program will help southwest Georgians go to school, get jobs and maybe save your life on an ambulance call. Name one other organization that gives a fraction of what Phoebe does to help our community.
How much should descendants of the hundreds of thousands of Union soldiers who died to free slaves be paid by the descendants of those slaves?
Fletcher, I respect the fact that your not afraid to publicly say what the rest of us are thinking. Amen on your latest column.
The former grocery store on Meredyth and Westover has turned into a parking lot for 18-wheelers. The building is run down. The entire property is an eyesore. To make things worse, it has been owned by Phoebe for years, so no property taxes are collected by the city. Why does Phoebe have this property in the first place?
If the Atlanta Braves change their name, I will never, ever watch an Atlanta baseball game again.
The Democrats and the far left have zero credibility. That goes for CNN and MSNBC. They are the leaders of misinformation. If it wasn’t for lying and giving out false info, they would have nothing to say. That is why they censor conservatives, because they don’t want you to know the truth.
Nothing will be accomplished in Albany/Dougherty County unless someone in elected governmental leadership steps up and champions the cause of ridding Albany of gangs, drugs and crime. Will it be Dorough, Sproul or Cohilas?
Carlton, just when I think you’ve lost it, you start making sense. Excellent articles lately, my man. Please keep it up.
Demetrius Young wants a moratorium on alcohol licenses ... but I’ve never heard him say anything about weed. Hmmm. And, last I heard, pot is still illegal.
You’re right, Fletcher. If we keep giving money to these people who refuse to work and these “nonprofits” that suddenly spring up when there’s free government money to get in on, the value of our money is going to keep going down until it’s worthless.
Wokeness is weakness.
Husbands are the best people to share your secrets with. They will never tell anyone because they weren’t even listening.
Never in my life have I heard anything so preposterous: $5.2 million of taxpayer dollars going to expand Driskell Park, $2 million for the community food hub. They keep screaming about food insecurity, when everybody in Albany is grossly overweight. Sanford Bishop calls it “robust funding.” He should call it a total waste of tax money.
Embrace it when life gives you lemons; one guy has been getting all prunes.
I love Commissioner Fletcher’s idea to stop forcing seniors to pay school taxes. It’s ridiculous for people who are three or four generations removed from having children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the school system to put other people’s children through school. I’m behind my commissioner.
