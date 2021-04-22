We now know that Commissioners Gloria Gaines and this Victor Edwards are both responsible for this mess on Lilypond Road and Garden Village. Please have the streets department take both "No Big Trucks" signs down.
Thank you, Fletcher, for your editorial Wednesday. You are right on. We are fast becoming a welfare state. What a disastrous end to our great country. We need to pray God will save us.
Right now, the U.S. government has $5.9 trillion in assets. The government now has $129 trillion in liabilities. That means that each and every taxpayer in the U.S. has an outstanding deficit of $796,000. Eventually that debt is coming due. What then?
I loved reading the stories about your career in politics, Mr. Bishop. I now feel I understand your approach to government much better. But I'm disappointed that you did not respond to the ethics question. That raises questions that are hard for me to dismiss.
Political influence over trial: “Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil? And when the last law was down, where would you hide? This country’s planted thick with laws and if you cut them down, d’you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? I’d give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake.” Robert Bolt
On Washington Street, there is a state-run, city-owned building that housed prisoners transitioning from the prison system. That building still stands, appears in great condition, but now looks empty. Why would that not be a great chance for Albany city commissioners to get a win-win: give the building to the owners of Haven for Hope.
To the reader complaining about the crepe myrtles lining Newton Road at the airport, not only are they attractive, not only do they make excellent guardrails, but they should calm and slow traffic. Are you really in that much of a hurry?
Joe Biden is tougher on Georgia (the state that cheated to help him get elected) than he is on China. Joe should move to China.
There is no problem to vote in Georgia. Now, if I want to vote for Aunt Cora who has Alzheimer's, or for Uncle Jed, who died three years ago, I would have trouble.
Put me in charge of food stamps. No cash for Ding-Dongs or Ho-Hos, just money for 50-pound bags of rice and beans, blocks of cheese and all the powdered milk you can haul away. If you want steak and frozen pizza, then get a job.
Fletcher, you've made it clear that you don't like Trump. How, then, can you write a column criticizing people who do not work when opportunities are available? If you don't support Trump, you have to be for all the freebies anyone can get.
As long as HIPAA and privacy laws remain intact, there really isn't a good background check possible. The very people that should be prevented from having firearms are protected from this medical information being disclosed. Remember the Virginia Tech Shooter?
Thank you, Gene Lyons. Great writing.
Representative Waters needs to be told to resign. It is time the Democrats get the same treatment as Republicans. There is no excuse for her actions.
