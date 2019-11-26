squawkbox
@albanyherald.com
Slow-cooked stews, turkeys and hams, dinner tables sagging with fresh vegetable trimmings, pecan pie on the sideboard. Thank a farmer this Thanksgiving holiday.
Here’s wishing all the Squawkbox regulars — the contributors who often brighten my day and the readers who share in this feature — the best Thanksgiving ever.
Are the Russians funding trump and the NRA? Those NRA folks have been hanging out with some questionable people — the kind your mama warned you about.
Sure, we all have a ton of things on our to-do list, but none is more important than going out to vote in the runoff elections. If you don’t think you’ll make the Dec. 3 election, vote these three days before Thanksgiving.
Bo Dorough needs your support. He is easily the most qualified candidate we have and could make a big difference on the Albany City Commission.
I wish the squawkers that declared the impeachment hearings fake would simply tune in when there are witnesses talking about what they had experienced and heard, not talking points by certain alleged reporters. The Republicans want to divert the hearing to exposing what they have declared wrongdoing by the Obama-Biden administration.
The new sidewalks are nice, but we also need sidewalks on Dawson Road, Westover Road and the railroad bridge on East Oglethrope Boulevard.
Is anyone checking that all the cash collected at the WALB Feeding the Valley Food Drive went for the purchase of food as was implied by the local coordinator, and not charity operating expenses? After all, WALB’s own programming tells us to check out the charities we contribute to to uncover hidden fraud and expanses.
Squawker, the Republican-controlled Senate is lazy and not doing much work passing many trade and lower-cost drug deals. The Senate is not involved with impeachment yet.
Bo Dorough is just another self-important lawyer who wants to get into office to “pay back” people who’ve made him mad over the years. The Albany City Commission is working just fine without him.
I’ve been reading some really interesting posts on the Shooting, Stabbed, Beaten and Robbed in John’s Creek page. Guess who’s a regular on there.
If you try to take my guns, I promise you will meet your maker.
Those two wins by the Falcons were an anomaly. Anyone who got their hopes up that the “real Falcons” were making a delayed appearance were fooling themselves. This team is going nowhere but to an early-round draft pick.
Trust me on this one: Bo knows. Vote for Bo Dorough for Albany’s mayor.
The law states that, even if impeached, Trump will still remain president, so why are the Democrats wasting all this time and taxpayers money? Don’t believe me? Look it up.
America can be thankful to almighty God this Thanksgiving that we have the greatest president ever in the White House, doing God’s work. Long live Trump!
Bipartisanship has always been the productive way to get things done in Washington. Where was the squawker when the GOP controlled both houses of Congress and the executive branch? What was the excuse then for not passing legislation?