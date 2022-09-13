To the “Kumbaya” MAGA squawker who only wants to see the country returned to good old days of respecting the Constitution, you forgot to mention the part about overthrowing the government so that we can bow to and serve one man. In fact, I don’t remember anything in the Constitution about that.
When are all you squawkers going to let Trump rest? You should be more concerned with the crisis we are having now with the Biden administration. There are many of our people going hungry due to the terrible prices at grocery stores. How about gas prices? Talk about small-minded. I will give that title to all you that can’t see 2 inches from your faces.
Pastors and others who promote fear by strongly pushing mask-wearing are going against the 365 times in the Bible that God says, “Do not fear.” We were not created to live in fear or to breathe carbon dioxide. Both are terrible for our well-being.
What this country needs is a new Foo Fighters album.
Those of you whining about “poor ol’ Herschel” being the victim of mud-slinging in the not very complementary TV ads need to understand something. Those ads are bought, paid for and produced by Republicans. How sad is it that your own party thinks this of you as a candidate?
I agree Pat-roit, obstructionists aren’t welcome. So pack up and leave ASAP.
Trumpsters, your cult leader says he will pardon the domestic terrorists who attacked law enforcement on Jan. 6. Pat-riot, as well as other keyboard warriors, please justify that. Tic Toc ...
Shocked squawker, labeling all conservative or Christian or nation-loving Republicans as “followers” is a sign of low intelligence. And trying to distance yourself from Biden’s, Warnock’s and Pelosi’s actions is laughable, as you voted them into office.
I never cared if someone was “gay“ until they started shoving it in my face.
Warnock has secured $6.4 million for the Marine Base to build a new communication facility that will serve as the Installation Service Node and Special Purpose Processing Node for Facility Related Control Systems. You reckon anybody knows how to work that thing, whatever it is?
Stacey’s got a big smile, but a small brain. Her plan is to spend working folks’ money.
We baby boomers who paid into the Social Security system are now getting what we were promised. Why now all the socialist nonsense? Because the Republican platform actually is seeking to abolish Social Security. Rick Scott, who ran a company convicted of serially defrauding Medicare, penned a plan that seeks to eliminate the programs that we funded.
Trump was acquitted during both impeachments. Biden won’t be acquitted. He’ll leave office in total shame. You’re going to get to see it.
TV commercial tells you Herschel Walker pointed a gun at his ex-wife. What TV commercial doesn’t tell you is that Herschel Walker sought help, got help, that his ex-wife helped him get help, and Herschel and his ex-wife are close friends.
SMRs, as long as Trump and his hacks are on the political scene, the Democrats will dominate the government for the next generation.
