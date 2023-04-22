Pat Randolph, you nailed it. Sadly, the people who feel AR-15s are "necessary" do not get the correlation. Nice try, though. None so blind as those who will not see.
Hey, now! A few days ago was 4/20. I trust everyone celebrated responsibly in the comfort of their own abode. I hope you had “a long strange trip.”
I disagree with Democrats dismantling our constitutional rights to benefit specific little groups. That said, you hate-filled squawkers should remember that Hayden Locke is a taxpaying local Georgia resident and American citizen. Show some decency and respect.
I am so tired of hearing about good-hearted but really stupid Americans in third-world countries who will not leave when the savages decide to have a war with each other. They ignore warnings from our embassies and then their friends and family scream that we should send troops. We should let Darwin sort things out.
Maybe now the Democrats will let Trump have a day off when they hear all the evidence a whistleblower is going to share with us about the Biden family. They will find a way to cover it all up like they have for the past few years.
If the objective of “America’s modern sporting rifle” on 4/18/23 was to show the correlation between the GOP’s glorification of gun ownership and the escalation of gun violence, mission accomplished. The roll call of those killed at the article’s end drove home just how deadly this Wild West mentality has become.
If you have a hurricane and can't charge your electric car for a week, you are SOL. Oh, I forgot; if you have a gasoline car you won't be able to get gas for a week because the pumps require electricity to operate. Another MAGA/BJ bubble busted. Didn't she say to mind your own business?
As predicted, the criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped. Democrats always preach no one is above the law, but obviously since Baldwin is a Democrat, he is above the law.
The GOP is ahead of the Dems on every major issue with the exception of abortion. They need to get in the middle of the road on abortion or be prepared to lose on this important issue.
I couldn't agree more with Michael Hall's letter to the editor. We all should check into these ever-growing nonprofits and where the money goes before giving a penny.
A federal declared right wing judge uses his power to ban the use of the drug mifepristone calling it unsafe for use, which is primarily for medical abortion. Over 20 years, 5 million users with a probable 20 deaths. As of today, there are 12,800 gun deaths. Which is really a problem?
To the squawker who complains about everything B.J. Fletcher writes or does: What have you done for this community? It might just be that you have on those race-colored blinders that will not allow you to see beyond the color of anyone's skin. Crawl back under your rock.
Chief of Police Michael Persley voiced compassion for a criminal act saying, "He was only trying to feed his family." This attitude is the reason we have no decrease in violence in Albany. The compassion should be directed toward the victims.
