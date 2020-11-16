squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I agree wholeheartedly about the masks. Friday I went to Target, and the greeter at the front door checking to make sure customers were wearing masks as they entered had her mask pulled down under her nose. I’ve seen this lately with the workers at Walmart also. I’m afraid we will soon be seeing an uptick of the virus here again.
If I was a dope dealer and carried around a couple of guns while dealing my stuff, I believe I would stay out of U.S. Attorney of Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler’s district. He is getting convictions and convincing the judges to give these drug and gun guys some serious time ... 15, 20, 25 years with no parole. Especially the meth dealers. Now that kind of jail time will reduce crime.
B.J. is spot on. People don’t need self-anointed wannabe preachers telling them how to vote. If you need someone to tell you how to vote, then you don’t need to vote. Just stay on the front porch and wonder what is going on in the world.
B.J., in 2016 there were no checks and balances in the government. Why the change in opinion now?
So very happy to see it reported that the taxes in Terrell County are not being collected and it has finally come to the attention of others. I have to pay my taxes, if not, I would be under it. For the year, there are over $300,000 unpaid. Just think how much could have been collected in prior years. No wonder we have no money for other things. Prayers, please.
Code Enforcement, do your job. Shut down these drug and prostitution hotels in Albany. You know where they are.
James Pratt Jr. is exactly right about needing to “deal with the root” of crime. I hope his Justice Propulsion Center at Albany State will be able to significantly reduce illegitimacy, entitlement, and the rejection of education and work. These are the roots of crime, and it would be wonderful to eliminate all of them.
It would be nice to spend billions on schools and roads, but right now that money is desperately needed for political ads.
Every Georgia Democratic citizen must get their votes counted for Jan. 5. I don’t care when you vote, whether it’s in early voting starting Dec. 12, or in-person, or through a mail-in ballet. Just make sure your votes are counted for our Democratic candidates Ossoff and Warnock. Come rain or shine, you must actually vote to make a difference and to support President Biden.
B.J. Fletcher says vote for Republican senators for “checks and balances.” I say that would bring just more “Mitch McConnell and obstruction.”
To the squawker that is trying to justify not wearing a mask — you’re spinning your wheels. Nobody is alleging that masks prevent the virus 100%. They just reduce it. The data is there to prove it if you’re interested in facts, which I doubt or you would not have squawked what you did.
Hey, Carlton, if you truly believe Dr. Fauci and the CDC when they say science has proven that masks protect the wearers, then you are protected against catching the virus from non-wearers. No worries, right? Just make sure your mask matches the tinfoil hat you are wearing.
