Squawker, the reason there are so many unemployed and people living in poverty in Albany is because they don't want to work. I have seen hiring signs at lots of places recently.
For the past almost three years, America's leadership has turned our country into one of the most corrupt regimes in the history of the world. Thanks Obama.
As soon as Deerfield-Windsor jumps from GISA to GHSA, it appoints its football coach and athletic director as headmaster. I guess the focus of D-W will now be athletics instead of academics. Beware parents.
Why has the property tax due date been moved up to December 10th from the 20th this year? A lot us don't get our money before the 10th and we do get it before the 20th.
Mr. Fletcher, I loved your article, and many people came to my mind: the ones that whine to the ones that dine. It really is about the choices they make and the thoughts they keep.
It's become cliche to repeat the "We've got a failing school system" mantra when things go wrong in Albany. But for those who are paying attention, Mr. Dyer is definitely making improvements in the system. His approach of engaging parents is truly needed.
Candace Reese served the county well when she worked here. This thing of not paying her for a year now is ridiculous. Is this the way the county operates ... giving money to people who don't deserve it and withholding from those who do?
I spent several hours in the Phoebe cardiac unit for a scheduled procedure. John made us comfortable and took excellent care of us, explaining what the procedure was and what to expect. After the procedure, John make sure to quickly expedite our departure. The one question which comes to mind is, why are most Phoebe employees overweight?
Telemarketer calls are interfering with legitimate calls. It's past time for the government to do something about it.
The witnesses that saw the murder at the bus station and either did not call 911 right away or at all should be charged with "obstruction of justice" or something harsher. Shame, shame on them. The woman mattered to God. The DA needs to really prosecute everyone that saw this crime and did nothing to the fullest extent of the law.
I guess the squawker didn't realize that LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a big fan of Donald Trump and was thrilled to be playing in front of him, so Trump you could say helped inspire LSU to win that game.
Every Veterans Day I am reminded of my inability to communicate the fact the American government has betrayed its veterans time and again. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt lied America into WWII. Thousands died because of his lies. Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon left 1,245 men to rot and die in Vietnam after we lost that war.
Do city police cars come with blinkers, i.e. turn signals? I ask because I rarely see them used. Police car drivers should set an example on how to drive like using blinkers and driving in the cruising lane instead of the passing lane except in an emergency.
The day of reckoning in service to our exalted leader is close at hand.