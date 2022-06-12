squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It’s sad when a made-up holiday brings out the greed in the people who demanded that it be made a holiday. Thank goodness our county and city leader saw through the greed and the attempted money-grab.
Interesting and informative article about Juneteenth, Carlton.
Thank you, Victor Edwards, for speaking up. Juneteenth is a national holiday and should be treated the same way we treat other holidays. Any church, nonprofit or other group can celebrate however they please. I have never heard of a city or county funding T-shirts. Thank you, Albany Museum of Art, for celebrating Juneteenth in a meaningful way.
Wait a minute, why are my taxes being used to fund this made-up holiday?
I am clear. We will all be crystal clear as to who in the Senate has enough legislative cojones to get substantive gun control laws signed into law. At best there will be Band-Aid laws proposed. Past performance dictates the future. Given that the talking heads are preparing us for little to nothing.
I hope you remember how Grandma used to talk about serving mullet for breakfast, lunch and supper.
Some claim the 2nd Amendment only applies only to muzzle-loading flintlock firearms when the Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791 and not modern firearms. If this belief was applied to the 1st Amendment right of freedom of speech and freedom of the press, it would not apply to high-speed printing presses, telegraphs, telephones, TVs and computers.
Run Hershel Run ... back to Texas.
Spencer Lee telling Lee County officials that their Public Works folks couldn’t sufficiently build a trail was an insult to some hard-working people and is reason one this trail hasn’t been built.
Sunday’s editorial page was great. Keep up the good work.
I rode by the house on Wallington that a Squawker was complaining about. Yes, there is a center-console boat in the backyard and it’s covered. There is a travel trailer on the side next to the fence, but the yard is immaculate. I will bet that there are a thousand homeowners that would swap because the grass and shrubs haven’t been cut in a while.
Joe Biden is setting all new record highs, but none are anything to be proud of.
(229) 889-2621 is the USPS phone number on the form letter sent me in response to a complaint. A person has not answered this phone in several attempts. I can tell you that there has been no response to messages left on the answering machine. Some of you with complaints might have more luck than I did in getting a reaction.
Request: $5,000 for Sherrell Byrd. Are you kidding me? What has this person done to deserve even a penny of taxpayer money?
American taxpayers should not have pay for anything for pro ball teams, especially the stadiums.
The belief that there exists no objective authority; each has determined that they themselves are the only true authority, defined from their own experiences. Thus the root of all lawlessness — moral, ethical, societal, spiritual, of riots, gun violence, litter, shoplifting, bigotry and immorality. Neither money, Congress nor more police can solve that.
