Always heard once you start giving folks stuff, you can never stop. Welfare was never meant to be lifelong. But once the government told folks they did not have to pay rent or utilities, these folks think that was forever. They are complaining now. What are the owners of the property supposed to live on? America has raised a generation of leaches.
Hey SMRs, Michael Reagan is making some sense. It is time to dump Trump.
I don’t feel sorry for the people that may get evicted; they had plenty of time to get a job. Everyone is and has been looking for help ... no excuses.
All members of society benefit from the education of our children. So everyone should be willing to support school taxes. Think where we all would be without an educated work force.
Final score, Canada 1 Anti-USA 0. The U.S. women’s team says they are ashamed to represent the USA. The feeling is mutual; we are ashamed of these anti-Americans representing the USA.
Every time I see that Doug Porter has a story in the paper, it makes me smile in anticipation. He never fails to satisfy. Enjoyed your latest on guard dogs, Doug.
Does anyone know what’s going on with the construction at the Sears building at the Albany Mall?
I have sat idly by for too long reading the ramblings of Charles Harris. As a former member of the cult known as the Church of Christ, I can speak with authority. The members of this cult believe they are the only ones going to Heaven. They will beat you to death with “the law” but have no understanding of the true grace that Jesus bled and died for.
Columnist Michael Reagan says “Pelosi-Biden Democrats are wrecking the economy, blowing up the southern border and mishandling the war against COVID.” And he thinks RINOs can capture the votes of independents and moderate Democrats, like his dad did. This apple fell far from his father’s tree.
In 1947, the 22nd amendment limited a president’s ability to serve more than two terms. The same now needs to be done with every elected and appointed governmental official. That includes the Supreme Court. Term appointments only.
Pelosi aptly called McCarthy “such a moron.” Well, he has plenty of company. Gov. DeSantis (Fla.) is so busy posturing for a presidential run that he is not being a smart leader. He shackled local officials by banning them from mandating masks in schools. And Florida has has become an epicenter for the delta variant.
Nancy Pelosi said Kevin McCarthy is a moron, and he said it will be hard not to hit her. We need leaders in both parties who can rise above name-calling and insults, even if they risk being called (gasp, shudder, cringe) “politically correct.” That Vaccinated Man (formerly That Masked Man)
I would never let my children watch the Albany Symphony. Too much sax and violins.
The Medicare advantage plan is not free, that’s false advertising. Only the call is free, and to get money back into your account you must cancel your Medicare Part B.
There still ain’t nuthin’ better’n a R-O-Cee KoKola and a Moon Pie. Less’en it’s a Big Orange NEHI.
