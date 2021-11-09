squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Mr. George Suarez, I’d like to thank you, too, for sharing your inspirational story. My hope is that many others will read your story and become motivated to create their own American Dream. Bless you and your family.
Georgia is exploding all over with new industry. I see where Gov. Kemp just announced Remington Arms is going to build a new plant and invest $100 million and hire 850 people in LaGrange. Seems we are seeing huge new industry all over Georgia, except in Albany.
Don’t doubt me, all you false intellects who are nothing but shills for Joe Biden and his Democratic cabal. I follow America’s true leader, and I promise you a day of reckoning is coming for all who doubt him.
I despise fake preachers who sell lay-away plans to get into heaven, and then drive away in high-end foreign cars.
Let’s see, the commissioner crying loudest about liquor stores is an unrepentant pot smoker. Is that hypocrisy or what?
A woke young man in his 30s made a complete a$$ of himself Saturday in the grocery store parking lot. He saw our NRA sticker on the Subaru and lost his mind. He blamed us for school shootings, Chicago shootings and even George Floyd’s death before my wife laughed him off the lot with another lady. Watch your back, woke critters everywhere.
What a beautiful and touching column by Dick Yarbrough today.
“No one has done more to prevent conflict — no one has made a greater sacrifice for peace — than you. America’s proud missile submarine family. You stand tall among our heroes of the Cold War.” — Colin Powell
Only bad thing about Braves’ World Series victory: Now that the season’s over, I miss watching their exciting games every night. Hurry up, spring training.
How dare you! What an old shell game. Just because Virginia elected a black lieutenant governor does not mean she represents the interest of the black community or thinks it is necessary to do so. Based on her statements, she definitely does not. White supremacists have often used blacks to further their agendas. Your claim is the old “see, we elected one so now all is well.”
Now one lying SMR is trying to redefine the treasonous insurrection as a “riot of 200 people.” Almost 700 people have already been arrested and charged. SMRs know they’re not intelligent enough to win an election, and their failed insurrection proves they’re not strong enough to “take back the country.” Since they can’t face the truth, their only solace comes from lying. Signed, Yours Truly
Has anyone asked yet about Biden and the Democrats’ plan to fire working people for not getting COVID vaccinations but never saying a word about cutting off food stamps and welfare for those who do not get vaccinated?
Please thank a veteran — or buy him or her a meal — as we celebrate Veterans Day. Despite all the bad things going on in our country, one thing you can pretty much rely on is the integrity of our armed forces. Whether they served in a combat zone or here at home, the American soldier has sacrificed for a sometimes ungrateful country. We owe them our gratitude and respect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.