I've read Steve Roberts' columns forever. I disagree that we as a society now will "open fire at the least provocation." A meth-head strung out for days and an 84-year-old man with poor mental health is a poor sample of our whole society, Steve. The Patriot
Blaming David Maschke for the county morgue cost overages is the opposite of who he really is. If you really knew this person, you would know that he is one of the most detail-oriented and up-front people you will ever meet. He cannot control construction cost escalation in an out-of-control market.
Great great column on Sunday, Carlton. Borrowing the lines from an old song, "When will we ever learn? When will we ever learn?"
All of you who say you don't read the squawks when you see The Patriot, Yours Truly, Vaccinated Man, etc. at the end are missing out. If nothing else, these guys are entertaining. I'm puzzled by people who only want to read things written by people who think just like they do.
Hey, now. “How many deaths will it take ‘til he knows that too many people have died? The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind.” Poignant words of Robert Zimmerman, aka Bob Dylan.
Albany taxpayers: We desperately need our local government to crack down on criminal behavior and reckless driving to make the city safe for our families.
Tucker Carlson and his chief writer were outed and ousted at Fox not really News. Seems they have been posting racist, sexist comments anonymously on the interment. Go figure. That reminds of the line from "Casablanca" when Louie says he "is shocked, simply shocked to see gambling going on."
Hayden Locke, as the furor and admiration over your story dies down, just remember that there are always going to be people who support or hate you just for being who you are. Ignore them and live your best life; may it be a happy one.
Let's see ... how about Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon getting together? Now that would be a marriage made in ... well, you know where it would be made. Plus, it would be against the law to criticize them because they would be the oddest, trans-whatever couple ever.
I got excited the other day when it appeared that someone had been pulled over on Westover, possibly for speeding. APD is on traffic patrol again?! Nope, I was mistaken. The person's car had broken down.
I kept hearing this loud, hysterical crying all Monday morning, then I realized it was Pat Riot's reaction to the news about his hero and idol Tucker Carlson getting canned.
Anyone who would like to know what is wrong with our young people and society today needs only to read Michael Reagan’s column from Monday’s paper. Problem solved.
Trump's sheep are very sad today. They lost Tucker. Where will they go to hear the hate they crave?
Backing up the bypass is unacceptable
Everyone says Phil Jackson was a great NBA coach, and he was. But coaches in professional sports today simply have to fill out a lineup card and then babysit the huge egos. Yes, Phil did that well, especially with Scotty Pippen being a 'nother-level whiner. Who wants to waste time watching this?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.