Squawker, someone’s home being broken into is not funny. Perhaps you and those who think it is should watch any of the old comedy greats, or go to Clown College.
So former mayor Adams heard voices in his head telling him to run for mayor. I wonder if these same voices instructed him to gamble and get arrested. Funny he left that fact out in his speech. What a joke.
Intersections do not cause wrecks; drivers not paying attention and disobeying traffic laws cause wrecks and, frequently, loss of innocent lives. Pay attention or don’t drive.
I’ve been to every Empty Bowls event in Albany since they started. It is a wonderful event, and the ladies — Izzie and Nicole — do a great job of running it. I love the bowls I’ve collected over the years.
Derek Jeter was selected on the first ballot into the MLB Hall of Fame. It should have been unanimous, but the lone dissenter was probably a Red Sox or Braves fan. Anyway, it was a fitting tribute for a player who was classy and played hard his entire career.
The Democrats have charged Trump with a minor offence but are demanding the death penalty.
I am so tired of listening to these “not so honest” House democrats. I am turning my TV off until the Republicans appear in defense. Soooooo tired.
If Harry and Meghan want security while living in Canada, let them pay for it themselves.
It’s so funny that these Squawkers think their whining about Trump — for or against — think it has any kind of impact. You live in Albany/southwest Georgia. They don’t even know you exist in Washington.
I’m counting down the days til The Queen Bee goes on the air.
Don’t call the police at 7 p.m.; apparently it’s shift-change time (as I was told by arriving officer) and they won’t show up for 35 minutes. And when they do, it will be a young rookie who does nothing. The stranger causing the problem was gone by the time police showed up and no search was done.
Just used the new voting machines in the Lee County special election. This system is a cost jump in elections. The ballot prints out on card stock, not paper. Someone is making a goodly profit selling this card stock to the state. We have been hustled again.
I find it hilarious that the Jim Quinn true believer — or is it Quinn himself? — keeps talking about what he’ll do if elected to this office ... or this office ... or this office. I know his dad is hell-bent on trying to buy him a state office, but it’s not bloody likely to happen.
Ah, the irony and mystery of life. Who would have been in their right mind to be the first person to say, “I think I will catch one of those little white balls coming out of that chickens rear end and eat it.”
I wish the Herald’s editorial page was fair and balanced.
More examples of Republicans not thinking before they speak (squawk). One squawker claimed Democrats are racist for not supporting Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Julian Castro in the Democratic primary. By your own logic(?), I guess that also makes Republicans racist for not supporting Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, or Bobby Jindal in the 2016 primary.
