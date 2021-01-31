The cruelest of insensitive moments can be when someone "assumes" a misbehaving child in the grocery is automatically the fault of an oblivious parent. The parents of an autistic child daily experience struggles with ordinary chores. Often those who least appear to deserve tolerance are those who desperately need a gentle understanding smile and grace.
Yours Truly, you need to get your head out of the sand; no, better yet, leave it there. You say “now that Georgia is a blue state, our educational system will improve." You continue to prove how delusional you are.
The new administration taking the moral high ground? Does that include unrestricted abortion, especially for a Catholic president, and surrendering the nation's sovereignty to totally unfettered immigration for all? Biden told a reporter a few years ago, dictators rely on things like executive orders.
Guess what, all you stop-the-steal, head-in-the-sand, I-worship-Trump sad excuses for human beings: He lost the election.
Since Y.T. worships Mr. Biden, he must also be anti-union, anti-oil, and anti-coal-produced electricity, but probably has the phone number for the electric company on speed dial in case his lights blink and has a fuel guzzler union-built vehicle in his driveway. What did Carlton say about being a hypocrite?
Biden should be working to reduce unemployment and getting businesses back open. Instead he is pushing a $15 minimum wage that will have the opposite consequence.
Our brain-dead commissioners won't pay half of $107,000 for a business that brings jobs and revenue to our city, but they will waste $3 million on a sidewalk that will not be used. If you want people to use the sidewalk, you will have to put it in the middle of the street because that's where they walk.
For reasons you'll never know, thank you, Carlton Fletcher, for your columns.
An Arizona state GOP legislator introduced a bill to allow their state legislature to overturn any future presidential elections before an inauguration. This is how Putin and Kim Jong-un run elections. They support jailing or killing people with different views. Some Republicans are preaching this fascist ideology.
If Albany doesn't have a serious unaddressed problem, why did Merck, Firestone, the Air Force, Cooper Tire, Delco Remy and several other small plants close their operations here and keep them open elsewhere?
Thanks for a couple of our commissioners bringing the fireworks problem forward. It is ridiculous how so many idiots shoot off fireworks at all hours, frightening people and pets. What we need to do is complain to our state representatives and senators. We had good fireworks laws until a few years ago, and I would guess the big lobby money got Georgia leaders to pass this foolish laws we have now.
To the crazy woman tailgating me on N Doublegate in a white SUV, the speed limit is 35. Its a neighborhood! She flew around me only to be slowed again by a work truck and trailer. Then she ran through the stop sign. I hope you didn’t kill anyone after flying down Old Dawson Rd.
