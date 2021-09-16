What is the end game for governors like Kemp, DeSantis and Abbott? Is it to end COVID or to kill off as many people as possible with their execution orders? How about this: Do all you can to protect the citizens in your state, especially children too young to be vaccinated, instead of trying to impress Trump or his cult.
You'll have to show me that statute relative to the preachers breaking the law when they espouse political views from the pulpit. It may be unwise but it is not illegal.
Fletcher, you so hit it on the head. Thank you.
Biden inherited a pandemic that Trump downplayed, a struggling economy and a Trump Taliban agreement that allowed 5,000 Taliban prisoners to go free. Trumpsters, put your crayons down and start to engage in facts.
I don't like what Albany Utilities has become and how difficult it is to get help or answers, but I don't have any problem with the online payment. It takes several steps but so does everything else you do online anymore.
Mediacom, why do Channels 102 though 133 keeps losing their digital signal every day at 11 a.m. and at 8 p.m.?
Carlton, you absolutely nailed it on the broken welfare system. The problem is it is easier to tax the middle class than to solve the problems that have been created. I had an employee in 1986 beg me not to give him a raise because it would affect his food stamps. I decided to give him the raise and the government made the decision to keep on giving.
Just so you know ... legitimate scientists post their research in academic journals, not on YouTube.
For once Carlton hit the nail on the head about parenting: "If you can't feed then you don't need to breed."
If the people of California want to stick with a powerless governor on his way out, so be it. They can pay his taxes or leave, as many have already done.
WALB does not report Albany State University sports as much as they report the surrounding schools. They reported ASU football winnings once and have reported VSU several times and Lee County as well.
Carlton's editorial was right on target. Welfare is broken. It is ridiculous how many are on total welfare in Albany, and the so-called leaders wonder why folks are leaving. Carlton, you once wrote about how welfare was once something people were ashamed of. This crowd is proud of the fact they do not work, others raise their children, pay their rent, utilities, etc.
California has defeated Trumpism, just like Georgia. Blue states rock.
Why would we vote for the unknown Republicans who are running for elected positions? Because the Democrats did not want to eliminate illegals with 10 DUIs from being admitted to USA. They aren’t selective, they kill Democrats and Republicans. Lord have mercy on the USA.
67% of Californians proved you just can't fix stupid.
General Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be court martialed and charged with treason.
Right on, Carlton. Maybe we could create jobs by passing your article out on the welfare system through all the drive-thru restaurants. Most of these deadbeats don’t even cook.
