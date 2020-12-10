Way to go Squawkers: Knowing that there are those of you who have extreme hatred for other humans based on politics and others who would rather live under a Trump dictatorship than be free shows what kind of people you are.
We will miss U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. He was putting the bad guys away for a long time. With a new president appointing his replacement, we will not have an attorney like Charlie. Bad guys will be happy.
Now that we reached Dec. 7, the Medicare infomercials are gone, and when we reach Jan. 5, all the mean and disgusting political ads will be gone. Something to be thankful for. Also thankful for The Albany Herald and many of Carlton Fletcher's posts.
Only problem with living under Trump as a dictator is that America doesn’t have dictators (or kings). We have presidents. And the other two branches of government are in place to maintain a balance of power. Otherwise, we would be just like Russia or North Korea. Trump lost. All 50 states have certified the results. Frivolous lawsuits just stroke Trump‘s ego while allowing him to fleece his willing flock.
So, squawker, you'd rather live under a Trump dictatorship? How sad a person you are. And you call yourself an American.
Ms. Parker, your eyes are obviously not open to Joe Biden’s and the Democrats' many ways of corruption. It is sad that a women in your position is unaware of this situation.
I just want to thank Charlie Peeler for his service as prosecutor for the U.S. Middle District of Georgia. Charlie was a no-nonsense prosecutor, and I just hope that the incoming administration will appoint a like-minded individual. I will not hold my breath, though, as the Democrats are more of a defund-the-police party, and I am afraid that Charlie’s work may have been in vain.
Back the blue.
Due to the huge voter fraud during the November election, I predict that the January election will be so closely watched and scrutinized to ensure that all ballots are cast and counted in the correct manner. If this procedure is followed, I also predict Kelly and David will win by large margins.
Trump made David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler endorse the Texas attorney general's Supreme Court lawsuit to overthrow voting procedures in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Perdue, Loeffler and other Republicans are fascists, trying to over democracy and the Constitution of the United States.
If Carlton prefers socialism, then Cuba would be an ideal place to practice his trade. Oh, wait, Cuba doesn't have a free press or free speech. But when he's ready to go, "Delta is ready."
Gabriel Sterling deserves our gratitude for being one of the rare Republicans to acknowledge that any Republican who doesn't condemn the extremism challenging our democracy is complicit in the harms that will result.
Ask any New York City street cop how well that cashless bail is working for them.
The Herald continues to print That Masked Man’s squawk as he spews his venomous hatred. 1 John 3:15 says, “Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer.” That tells me hatred is the same as murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.