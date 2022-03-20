squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I am very disappointed in the USA for not providing the fighter jets to Ukraine. This madman Putin is basically destroying Ukraine and its people, including adults, children and babies. The whole world is sympathetic to Ukraine, and even though we have given them much military equipment, we need to supply them with aircraft in order to save lives.
A very timely and needed column about the primary elections. It’s amazing the number of people who don’t understand how the election system works. If you’re planning to vote in the primaries, please read Carlton Fletcher’s column in Sunday’s paper. Know going in what you plan to do.
The governor is trying to put more guns on the street. It will make law enforcement’s job more dangerous.
I watched Stacey Abrams when she came to Albany last year, and I was there for Friday’s event at the art museum. Last year, she seemed genuine. Now she seems like a typical politician. I guess she’s gotten too big for Georgia, given all the national attention she’s gotten. That will be her undoing.
Are you aware the Mexican cartels control Mexico and our southern border? They are quickly bringing their violence and control to the USA, and media are not alerting our population.
You people with your petty gripes are truly amazing. There’s all kinds of stuff going on all around you, and you focus on this pointless stuff that means absolutely nothing in the overall scheme of things. Here’s a thought: Get your heads out of your a--es and check out the real world.
I’ve read a lot of complaints here about mail service in Albany. These people obviously have decided that they don’t have to deliver the mail. Their supervisors don’t care or hold them to any standard of service, so they just deliver the mail when the mood strikes. Our taxes at work.
SMRs, corporate greed is why the price of gas is so high. Biden has no influence.
Everyone agrees that Putin has committed war crimes. Why not go ahead with his trial? It would get his attention.
Reading Fletcher’s column Sunday concerned me. A lot of people who would vote for our commission chairman will vote in the Republican primary because Trump told them to. That’s going to hurt our current commission chairman and help people who should never be even considered for such an important position.
We have been told not to judge all Muslims on the actions of a few lunatics. Yet we are told to judge all gun owners based on the actions of a few lunatics.
Biden is just like his hero, Obama. Anything that happens is not his fault, is always someone else’s fault. Heck of a way to run a nation
Trump’s fake Christians are complaining about the price of gas. Ukrainians are worried about trying to stay alive.
Pat-Riot, you represent the silly tough and the lazy brave. Engage your brain. The puppeteer is losing his mind, and you are following. Get off the talking QAnon points and join the world of reality where facts are facts.. You can not believe it if you like, but denying it and keeping your kids from learning it won’t change what actually happened.
