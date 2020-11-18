squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Come out to Tift Park Community Market for the last two Saturdays of Season 7. It’s at Tift Park in Albany. We have lots of local vendors that have a variety of crafts to offer for the holidays. Everyone likes to shop local, and we have plenty to choose from. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In the last 43 years, I’ve thrown enough money at the medical insurance industry to have paid in full the cost of a three-story, brick mansion. Instead we live in a double-wide. When my wife needed an expensive procedure, I had to pay in full, out of pocket. The insurance system has not worked for my family. Knew an Israeli officer, he loved national health care. But the Israelis are a people. The U.S. is a slumgullion stew, not a people.
I don’t care what these whining wankers say, I love Albany.
Two weeks after the election, and Democrats are already at war with each other. Progressive liberals condemning two of Biden’s staff picks, while BLM folks are demanding that Biden pay them back for getting him elected. Just what you would expect from liberal Democrats like Yours Truly.
We have some extremely uninformed voters in Albany. You reap what you sow. Just wait and see.
Carlton wrote in a recent editorial about Biden embracing a handicapped boy. That alone doesn’t make Biden capable of being president.
Thank God for that rarest of creatures, a decent, honest Republican. Georgia’s Secretary of State is standing up to corrupt politicians like Lindsey Graham, who asked him to throw out legally cast ballots, and to our own senators, who called for his resignation because of his honesty and decency. That Masked Man
It’s awful, David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, Doug Collins, and even Lindsey Graham pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out ballots. Too many elected Americans become fascist leaders that are destroying democracy.
American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Georgia Special Olympics, United Negro College Fund, Humane Society, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, Easterseals, and Make a Wish Foundation. These are all charities I will no longer be able to donate to once Joe Biden/Kamala Harris become president.
I find it hard to believe that we can put a man on the moon, but cannot put a stop to those annoying robo marketing calls that even use local phone numbers and actual names of people in our community. I even had a call several weeks ago that used my exact name and phone number. Hard to understand.
For four years we listened to the Democrats moan and groan about Trump winning the presidency. Now, suddenly, if Biden is president, they tell us to get over it, Biden won, time for unity and healing. Sorry, not going to happen.
It would be wonderful if Republicans were governed by Republicans and Democrats by Democrats. In two years or less, there would be no miserable, nasty, unhappy Democrats left to destroy the country. They would all want to be Republicans.
Good article in Sunday’s paper on crime. At least somebody knows what will happen if you police too much.
