When Senators and Congresspeople get to the point where they are afraid to do the job for which “we the people” voted them in to do, they need to go home. What I see now is allegiance to a cult, not to country. It is my opinion that a once-revered United States is now dishonorable. Sad.
Give me a break, Commissioner Gray. You want to spend $110,000 of taxpayer money on a study that will do nothing to help people living close to our waterways? Here’s a suggestion: Move away from the water or prepare to evacuate until your home dries out. This is south Georgia.
African American history is American history. Hopefully, all state-funded colleges will include recognition of notable African Americans for Black History Month like Justice Clarence Thomas, Dr. Thomas Sowell, Gen. Colin Powell, Dr. Ben Carson, and Sen. Tim Scott. There are so many to honor.
So the governor is doling out freebie checks of $1,000 to a select few of the groups he’s trying to win over? It won’t work, gov. Come election time, your failure to suck up to Trump as much as Republicans wanted will be your downfall.
With all of the evil in the Good Life City, let’s hope them Jewish laser beams don’t touch down here.
I see where our new Sen. Warnock, along with Sen. Booker, Lujan and our representative Bishop, as well as Katharine Ferguson, the new USDA chief of staff, are trying to pass a Emergency Relief for Colored Farmers bill. They all love to say we are in this together, one America, but when it comes to blacks, they want to be separated for the handouts.
Mayor Bo should bring casino gambling to the empty Albany Civic Center. The city could collect enough tax dollars to keep the RiverQuarium open and pave my alley and street.
Somebody at the post office needs to be fired over the delay in getting the outside mail drop box repaired/replaced.
The disparate treatment of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney is a prime example of what’s wrong with Republicans. They attempted to oust Cheney because she refused to be a Trump lapdog. Then they line up behind Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who has spread lies on the 9-11 terror attacks and multiple school shootings as well as advocating for violence against Democrats. Signed, Yours Truly
The biggest green of the Green New Deal will come from your wallets as your utility bills start to get higher.
If it’s unconstitutional to hold out-of-office officials accountable, what were all those “lock her up” chants about? Not that I cared much for Hillary, but the hypocrisy of the Republican Party is astonishing to me. That Masked Man
SMRs, the GOP is in the process of falling apart. You can say you learned it first in the Squawkbox.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is political example of a woman scorned. Since Trump called her “Crazy Nancy,” she decided to show how crazy she can be by trying to impeach him twice. She failed to remove him from office the first time, so she is trying again when Trump is already out of office.
Why does the blue state of Georgia have a teacher shortage? Teachers are already grossly overpaid.
