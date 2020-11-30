squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It is frightening that a sheriff and former sheriffs of DeKalb and Clayton counties, and one from Douglas County are speaking up for Rev. Warnock in his TV ads. DeKalb and Clayton are the two most corrupt counties in the state, with Douglas running a close third.
The only ones who should fear a gun in my hands are those that do things worthy of being shot for.
Old scribe, please enlighten all the SMRs that history is repeating itself. Republicans mess things up, and the Democrats have to come in and fix things.
Squawker, Demetrius Young’s mother was an embarrassment to this community. It makes sense to point out that he’s following in her footsteps. After all, he rode her coattails into office undeservedly.
Guest columnist Pinky Modeste’s column in Sunday’s paper sounds as if she sat at home and made the whole thing up. A white man looking like a dope dealer, stopping her car and asking questions, saying he was armed? And saying the cops called her cellphone; how they had her number is amazing. Come on, Herald, get someone to write the truth and not play the race card in their writing.
Kennedy’s inauguration: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” Biden’s inauguration: “Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what your country can do for you.”
So Phoebe states that their COVID numbers are decreasing, yet Mr. Fletcher states people aren’t wearing their masks. Geez, how are the numbers going down if masks aren’t being worn? Maybe, just maybe, masks had little to do with the virus spread. It has more to do with “Herd Immunity” and healthy immune systems. Watch an Ivor Cummins video on Youtube for more scientific data.
Listening closely to the Perdue and Loeffler ads, all the “quotes” of Warnock and Ossoff seem to cut off at the beginning and end of the sentences. Wonder why?
Sometimes, Fletcher, you actually write columns that make sense. That’s what we expect from you.
McConnell and gang have benefited from policies that allow the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer. The bills sitting on his desk benefit the working class, and he has no desire to pass them through the Senate or help any of us, which is why that smirk continues to be on his face.
So Trump is ashamed to have endorsed Brian Kemp? I guess that’s one more thing Brian Kemp can add to the list of things he didn’t know yesterday: the fact that Donald Trump will throw anybody under the bus.
On Tuesday night, one of the Albany City Commissioners must have been one toke over the line. What a hypocrite. What a farce.
Democrats’ agenda is to bring socialism and defund the police. Only way to stop that from happening is to vote for Loeffler and Perdue. A split congress will prevent the socialists and extremists from taking control.
Here’s a unique concept: Let’s forget the party and look at the people. Loeffler and Perdue are millionaires who profited off the coronavirus at the expense of the people they represent. That anyone would even think of supporting this two is beyond comprehension.
