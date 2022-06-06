squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Can an Albany Democrat tell me why the Democrats want to eliminate the police? Is it because they want lawlessness. Is it because they want people to be able to steal whatever they want? They may not want us to have police protection, but you can bet your a— they will have private security. Abrams needs to move tp L.A. as she will fit in there.
I’ve found Will Thault’s columns to be kind of “hit-or-miss” for me, but his column Sunday was a definite hit. He captured the essence of the American experience with his inspirational yet heart-breaking column. More like that, sir.
I guess Hershel will run down the field with wings flapping because he is too chicken to debate in the senate race.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for the story on Steven Belk. We needed some good news in our city government, and this is certainly that. Our recreation department has been allowed to devolve to the point of uselessness. Men like Mr. Blaylock and Mr. Brock led a great recreation department. We need to get back to that.
If we can’t use our own oil because of “climate change,” then what about the climate where the imported oil comes from?
Herschel Walker is a very flawed man, and putting him in the Senate would be a travesty. Georgia would have another Marjory Taylor Greene casting worthless ballots and making a mockery of our Republic.
Congratulations to The Albany Herald staff for your Georgia Press Association wins. A lot of us appreciate the fact that, despite fighting an uphill battle, you still give us professional journalism and keep us informed about our community.
On one hand, Democrats want to let criminals out of jail and weaken our police force. On the other, they want to make it harder to get protection from said criminals. Not gonna happen, hypocrites.
I hope The Herald will dig deeper into the Rails to Trails fiasco. What was a good and very do-able idea has become a pi$$ing contest between people whose egos are larger than their worth.
Why don’t we get an editorial picture of Will Thault? I’d like to see if I know this man so I can shake his hand for the beautiful column he wrote in Sunday’s paper.
Now an SMR is complaining about Biden canceling $5.8 billion in student loans. They appear to be angry because no one was implicated for wrongdoing. Squawkbox, could you find the squawk where that same SMR complained about no one going to jail during the housing market crash of 2008 under Bush? That crash cost $12.8 trillion. Signed, Yours Truly
Say what you want to about the Dougherty coroner, but every child or adult who gets taught how to swim is a potential life saved. Well done, sir.
The pro-abortionist say people don’t have the right to tell them what to do with their bodies, but these same people are the ones trying to preach to young children trying to tell them they are in the wrong body.
Well-done, Mr. Thault.
Liz Chaney is a warmonger. She is really a Democrat. She should change her party. She hates president Trump because he didn’t respect Mr. Chaney.
How can any self-respecting Republican even consider voting for Herschel Walker?
