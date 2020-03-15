squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
I’m very disappointed that my commentary on the senior middle class population was not published. I guess since it wasn’t about politics, the commissioners, Phoebe or mean enough you didn’t find it worthy. And that was exactly my point. No one finds what the elderly are dealing with worthy of any notice or concern.
Folks, we are hurting. The expense of repairing after the recent flood was just too much for our finances. Any financial help that you can give towards these repair bills will be greatly appreciated. Post 2785 VFW at our Philiama Road address. Thanks.
I was shocked to see that Will Geer never mentioned anything about the Lee County student getting arrested for making a bomb threat. I wonder why?
Do the same religious right folks who claim God sent us Trump think maybe God sent the coronavirus to remove Trump?
Maybe political parties need to vet their candidates a little closer. Florida was 32,000 votes from having Andrew Gillum as governor. He was being investigated at the time by the FBI for corruption while mayor of Tallahassee, but people paid no attention. I guess the governor’s mansion would have been a great place for meth parties, naked folks walking around, and escort services in attendance.
While most schools are out for COVID-19 safety measures, Pastor Ray at St. Teresa’s is requiring teachers to work and sanitize the school while students are gone. This jeopardizes teachers and doesn’t seem to show much care for their health.
Slap in the face when Chairman of Lee Commission endorses newly elected out-of-county state representative over a former Lee Commission chairman/member. Is there a valid reason or just playing hardball?
Congrats Republicans. Your president didn’t want extensive testing for the coronavirus because he was afraid the number of confirmed cases would hurt him politically. This isn’t Obama’s fault, it’s yours, for electing and supporting this moron.
Saturday, March 14, and boats are everywhere at Lake Blackshear. Hopefully local news media will have the DNR give a refresher course on boating rules. DNR states that “The 100-foot law is one of the most important rules of all.” In the past hour, I have seen two boats break this law in a big and very dangerous way.
The top experts are now saying we all should not attend church due to the coronavirus. So they are basically saying God cannot protect his faithful flock in his own house.
What are all the hoarders going to do with their stuff when this virus goes away? It’s good to take precautions, but so many have gone way overboard.
Run your car’s ventilation system on recirculation. That way you are using the filter and not sucking in too much outside, potentially contaminated, air. That is what the allergy doctors recommend. Should at least help with this virus.
Now that I watched the video on how to wash my hands, I find that it’s a little more involved procedure and takes more than 20 seconds and I am not bored anymore. It’s also interesting the video that has the black light that shows where all the germs are if you don’t do a good job.
