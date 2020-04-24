I took advantage of our "liberation" Friday and got a tattoo: Kemp Kills Me.
President Trump did not tell us to inject disinfectant into our bodies. He was speaking to the media.
Good news ... since a large number of us are headed for bankruptcy, at least we've got the guy who became a "business genius" by doing just that in the White House.
I can't stand the South Georgia safety message on TV that shows our empty streets and businesses. The woman speaks with such a mournful voice it sounds like a funeral dirge. I mute the sound every time it comes on. Surely they can get the message across with something a little more upbeat.
While isolating, hone your skills. Peel an apple with a paring knife in one continuous peel. What skills have you honed to perfection? Carlton would like to know so he can better use his time.
Trump says we should look into people swallowing UV lights and injecting disinfectant into their body to kill the virus. Guilliani says if we're going to do contact tracing for coronavirus then we should do it for cancer, heart disease and obesity. I say both of these clowns are insane and way way past their expiration date.
Can recover from COVID-19 but not: Harry feels helpless, actually hopeless, Dr. Trump touts Lysol injections on sunny beaches, Loeffler buys votes for a pittance and posed selfie, Abrams threatens Biden, she's black female VP or else, confusing activism with qualification and SBA’s epochal financial disaster.
Thank you, Doug Porter, for your beautiful and heartfelt tribute to our Earth. It is a keeper.
Brian Kemp has removed all doubt. He is as dumb as he sounds.
Spiro Agnew quoted in the Squawkbox?
Trump actually asked if injecting disinfectants into someone's body could kill the virus. As Brian Kemp might say, this could be game-changing information. We're all gonna die.
Now the states say they are going bankrupt. If we fail to restart the economy, we will all be bankrupt.
For all of you folks that have hoarded up several years worth of toilet paper, I hope when you go to use it you find it is dry-rotted with the well-deserved accompanying results. Karma.
To Stacey Abrams and all the other crying Democrats upset that Gov. Kemp allowed some businesses to open: No one is forcing anyone to go to the gym or other places. Time to stop wearing diapers, grow up and stop letting the government babysit you.
I bet the deadbeats are really mad. Now they have to wait in line for food with people who really need and actually deserve it.
Now the SMRs are thanking trump and the Senate for the stimulus money. Typical for an SMR. I wonder how many of them realize they are socialists now for accepting that "guvment" money. Since trump insisted on the checks having his name on it, he's the biggest socialist. Signed, Yours Truly
Hey DNC, replacing Sleepy Joe on the ballot will not help the Democrats in November defeat President Trump. See you at the ballot box, Yours Truly.
We should all feel sorry for Gov. Kemp and Rep. Collins. Every time they want to kiss Trump’s butt, Trump moves it.
