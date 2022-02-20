squawkbox@albanyherald.com
As far as I’m concerned, a Trump endorsement is worth absolutely nothing. It’s never about the true worthiness of the candidate for the office, only about getting back at someone who criticized him or failed to prostrate themselves at his feet.
Sonny Perdue to lead the Georgia University System. Political cronyism at its worst.
We can’t seem to find illegals to deport, but we can sure find them to give them money. How does that work?
There hasn’t been a need for a school zone on Westgate since the school at the church closed back in early ’90s. Says a lot about the incompetence and ineptness of our school system leaders that we have paid a crossing guard and inconvenienced motorists for over 25 years.
Ludwig, I had almost become a fan, and you blew it. Your rant against Trump could have come right out of the editor’s mouth. Highly suspicious. By the way, how’s the idiot currently in the White House working out for you? Like the editor, stay out of politics (national) and and you might be OK. Otherwise, sayonara.
I am a Republican, have been all my life, but I will not vote for any candidate supported by Trump. He is trying to ruin this country. How he has scared and bamboozled so many good people is above me.
SMRs, as you look into your rearview mirror, you are now entering “the post-Trump era.”
Funny how you alarmist say Democrats are trying to ruin our democracy, when the person you idolize literally tried to overthrow our way of life for his own personal gain. How blindly you follow.
Squawker, Luke Bryan is investing his time and his money back in to south Georgia businesses with family and friends. Maybe you should consider a short road trip to a quality venue to hear him perform. Certainly worth the trip. The Patriot
Hey, old-timers ... Let’s take a walk down memory lane with military TV of the ’50s and ’60s, both “serious” and “comedy” shows. I’ll submit “Combat” and “McHale’s Navy.” You got any?
The McDaniel brothers are taking a chance in Albany; here’s hoping their customer base will not try to rob them blind and run them off like they did other grocery stores in that location.
I hope we can see some of that new state money down here in South Georgia.
Kemp had to choose between paying off political favors and helping out the family of his opponent when he OK’d Sonny Perdue’s nomination as chancellor. His picks on the Board of Regents put that in motion. What a corrupt person we have in the governor’s office.
Congratulations to the STAR students and STAR teachers on your recent honors. You set an example for your peers that hard work and perseverance can be rewarding. Good luck in the future.
Trump’s son, Eric, invoked his 5th Amendment right over 500 times when he was giving a deposition about the Trump organization finances. How do you fake Christians justify this?
These county commissioners who have decided those silly rules just get in the way of handing out political favors are going to end up costing this community a lot of money. When are those people up for re-election?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.