I applaud The Herald’s decision to join many other newspapers’ decision to drop the “Dilbert” comic strip. Creator Scott Adams has indicted the cancellation decision as an attack on free speech; he seems not to understand he has that right, but it does not give him the right not to face consequences.
So Lorenzo Heard considers it a huge accomplishment to be elected as the first black Dougherty County Chairman in a county that’s over 70% black?
if you like Rihanna or Beyonce or even Madonna then you like porn because their shows are porn. You painted yourself into a corner, Yours Crudely. No one else did, and now you’re peeved because someone called you on it.
I hope Black History Month doesn’t last as long as the NBA playoffs.
The Squawkbox has become nothing but a boiling pot of hatred, name-calling, self-centered bullying, and intimidation tactics. All because of three contributors. Carlton needs to review the rules of this forum that he set forth several years ago.
Is Liz Chaney putting her name in the race for presidency? I didn’t think Democrats could run for the Republican nomination. Oh, isn’t she a Democrat? She should be.
Dilbert’s not that funny anyway.
Let’s be very clear: The outrage over the rescinding of a white football player’s offer to play at ASU is fake. It’s never OK for anyone, black or white, to use the n-word. Not in a rap song or in casual conversation. What should be of concern is that these student-athletes graduate from college.
In North Carolina, another Norfolk Southern train derailed. Can’t this railroad keep their trains on the tracks?
Let me get this straight: The city paid good taxpayer money for a pay study that was nothing more than a gathering of online information that was meaningless. And now they’re paying for another one? Amazingly, this doesn’t seem to bother an overtaxed community.
You can lead a human to knowledge, but you can not make it think.
Sure, get rid of “Dilbert” because the author said something about blacks. I’d bet a pretty penny if some black cartoonist said something about whites, absolutely nothing would be mentioned about it. Reverse racism is still racism.
Pat Riot is defending B.J. Listen, B.J. is an election denier who tried to throw out votes in the 2020 election. She backed senate losers in 2020 and lost an election herself. Like all Republican losers, it is now time to do a makeover to try and sell the package to the public in hopes that they forgot what you are.
Take notes, NFL, the XFL is back and, if you’re not careful, will eventually take your place as the supreme pro football league in the free world.
Mickey Mouse certainly stepped in it with both feet this time. Disney got their special business district authority yanked by the state. Now Gov. DeSantis can appoint the entire new five-member board that will “oversee” Disney and its operations. Bet that helps the stock price. The Patriot
Poll shows Liz Cheney at 2% for GOP presidential run. Why is she even bothering? She should drop out now to save herself from embarrassment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.