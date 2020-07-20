squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The polls favoring Mr. Biden are wrong. They were wrong in 2016 also. All they did was make Hillary believe she should have won. Now Mr. Biden thinks he can win by staying in his basement. He will also be wrong. Sorry, Joe, to win you are supposed to have done something. You do not qualify.
If Trump cuts the payroll tax it will hurt the elderly — Social Security is funded by the payroll tax.
If you fake Christians are donating to Trump’s campaign, he is funneling your money to his businesses. Suckers.
The Washington football team needs a new name? The name of a fierce and aggressive animal? One that never gives up? Then the Washington Bureaucrats is a natural.
From the beginning of COVID-19, people in the medical field have asked everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. When the defiant and stupid do not practice these guidelines and contract COVID-19, it is President Trump’s fault? OMG.
Interesting take on the state of journalism. It will now be interesting to see if you truly work to be impartial, Mr. Editor.
Antifa – based on a radical left-wing agenda of silence, attack and destroy. Black Lives Matter – based on a lie and run by an avowed anti-American Marxist. Democrats – the party of the Klan, political panderers and socialism. Wake up people. Republicans and conservatives are not the issue. You are about to lose your country.
Yep, it’s all fake. The entire world shut down and ruined their economies just to make you wear a mask because you’re so ugly. You figured it out, though, because you’re just too smart for us. That Masked Man
Trump Republicans are getting the virus, and now Trump wants to take away their Obamacare health insurance when they go to the hospital.
Don’t believe anything you hear and only half of what you see. Even salt looks like sugar.
You people who waste your time squawking against our righteous leader need to find something else to do. If I had my way, I’d have all of you rounded up and put on a slow boat to anywhere else.
Squawker, I don’t know how you define “righteous” as applying to Donald Trump, unless to you that means amoral, untrustworthy, raging egomaniac.
Well, I see the litterbugs have come out of quarantine. Now they have two more items to use for litter: masks and gloves. It seems a grocery store parking lot is their preferred choice.
I understand for the sake of inclusion, Nancy Pelosi and Black Lives Matter are demanding China tear down their Great Wall. After all, it was built to keep certain groups out, control immigration, and as a fort to kill advancing people they did not want in China.
We voted for Trump for change, and we got nothing but trash talk. Trump has lived off of Obama’s booming economy until the pandemic. He has hurt the farmers. He has shown no leadership, nationally or internationally. He is not respected internationally. History will not be kind to Trump.
On the police reform bills, one of the provisions the Democrats want is to disarm the police and replace their guns with basically a flyswatter, putting all policemen in danger.
