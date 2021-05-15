squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Helping Hands is Albany’s diamond in the rough. Keep up the good work.
The Democrats can’t open their mouths without the word “racism” coming out. Purpose? Divide the country and keep control. If the Democrats have their way, this country as we have known it will be destroyed. We have got to take it back, one way or another.
Politically driven, fatally divided, lethargic, inefficient, indecisive, self-preserving, Congress abdicates its leadership of U.S. representative republic, to a government run by the executive orders of a bumbling presidency.
Hate to tell you old whiners: The Mayberry you dream of, of whites ruling and others “knowing their place,” ain’t ever coming back.
Chuck Schumer says voter ID makes it harder to vote. What he really means is it makes it harder to vote illegally. The voting law they are trying to push is not the “for the people act” it’s the “for the Democrats act.” Democrats would be the only ones to benefit.
I would like an honest answer from Yours Truly and Masked Man: Are they still satisfied with Biden being elected? There is one thing that’s for sure: Obama and Carter no longer have to worry about who historians will choose as the most incompetent president ever.
The stupidest thing I’ve ever heard? My Albany Herald wasn’t delivered Friday a.m. I called and fought my way through the menu. They’re going to extend my subscription (what, 15 minutes?) and now I’ve gotta go buy a paper at full retail price.
The funniest thing is that SMRs actually think that anyone outside their ever-shrinking bubble actually believes the lies and Trumplican disinformation they spew in the Squawkbox every day. We sane people laugh at your desperation. Trump lost, Biden won, and there is nothing you can do about it. Signed, Yours Truly
You have got to be kidding. RINOs are trying to gloss over the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters. Now we are told Sarah Palin exposed fear when she was John McCain’s VP choice. This is she who couldn’t name a single newspaper that she read. Why not applaud the brilliance of Dan “I-Can’t Spell-Potato” Quayle?
After listening to the radio Friday, Phil Facchini is my new guitar hero.
We should currently be worried about shortages. They aren’t gas and ammo, but common sense and work ethics.
If everybody will get vaccinated, including the Trumpsters, the country can develop herd immunity and the CDC can declare it safe to go back to work. Everyone can brag about how much unemployment money they saved.
The RINOs in the House who stripped Cheney of her committee leadership (and those in the Senate) are cowardly and misguided. Their oaths of office mean nothing to them. I applaud Cheney for not keeping quiet about Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen from him. Truth will always prevail.
Hope everyone sees the body cam video of the traffic stop in which a black woman repeatedly calls the officer a murderer and Mexican racist. Saying to him he wants to be white and will never be white. This from a teacher with her son in the car. The school district should step up and fire her.
