If Trump, who is still lying about his loss to Biden and voter fraud, “happens to fit right in with” you and others like you, you too could be an insurrectionist and a serious threat to democracy.
Kinda funny how the people who stormed the Capitol will now have felony arrest records and lose their gun rights. They took their own guns away. Oh, the irony. That Masked Man
You sick liberals who don’t comprehend the intelligence and power of our exalted leader, Donald Trump — a man chosen by God to run this country — it looks like you’re going to have to learn the hard way.
Every time I start to feel just a touch of sympathy for Trump and how far he has fallen, he opens his big mouth and I realize all over again that he is not worthy of sympathy. He is a self-absorbed evil man who took a lot of people along for a thrill ride that thrilled only him. Good riddance.
It’s been said that maturity is achieved when one is able to laugh at one’s self. In which case, the USA remains in childhood.
Wow, talk about racist. James Pratt Jr. calls for all the white people at the city government to be impeached. Hope this liberal is never elected to any public office.
Want to know why you’re seeing so many openings here in Lee? Because we have a county manager who can’t take a stand for her employees. We’re tired of aimless shooting in the dark and being led by commissioners who are full of greed. Sistrunk, do you hear our call? We miss your leadership. We stand with you.
Ever wonder who benefits most from defunding the police? Hint, it isn’t the honest, God-fearing citizen.
And who has assumed the mantel, busybodies, to divert attention from our 300-year progress of adolescence directly to senility?
Under the Biden administration, Russian hackers shut down our gas pipeline and created a shortage because Biden has stopped our oil independence. Now the hackers have shut down our meat production. Some people will find it hard to have a hamburger now. What next under the Biden government?
Thank you, southwest Georgia artists. After looking at your excellent work on the Arts Council’s website, I am newly inspired. What a great cure for the COVID-19 blues.
Why would RINOs in the Senate want a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol when they know it would expose their involvement?
More laws simply stimulate creativity in how to avoid them.
Reading the COVID-19 report in Friday’s Herald gave me a feeling of joy I haven’t felt in a while. Thank God.
Mathis, Walls and Wheaton are going to go down in Lee County history as the trio that was essential to turning a thriving community into a broke laughingstock. All for the sake of your outsized egos. You three should be ashamed.
That was some pretty impressive artwork that was singled out for the Arts Council’s Exhibit and Sale. But whatever that red one was, I could do better than that. The judge was either drunk or biased.
After careful analysis reviewing the Squawkbox, it’s evident that those SMRs are afflicted a with rare right-wing disability known commonly as Fox News brain rot.
