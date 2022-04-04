squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Shady squawker, as you asked I checked your claim. The two “hangings” in Houston during 2020 were both ruled suicides, plain and clear. One of the “victims” had attempted suicide no less than eight times previously, according to his family. You cannot pull that Jussie Smollet behavior in the Squawkbox. The Patriot
We need new manufacturing and businesses in our community and not a walking trail that would hardly ever get used.
I watched most of the Grammys last night, and it was very entertaining. Good music and performances. No vulgar dress or dance, and speeches were short. Best of all, no one got slapped.
If Putin had been charged with his Syrian war crimes, he wouldn’t have been able to repeat them in Ukraine. Will he be charged or will he be permitted to continue with crimes against humanity?
Is there even one supervisor in the local Post Office that isn’t too scared of the union to make these carriers do their job correctly?
Remember when the songs and artists nominated for Grammys were ones that you’d actually heard of? Ah, the good old days.
If we don’t vote out the Trump candidates in May, Trump’s plan is to get Stacey Abrams elected governor in November.
The administration is pushing electric vehicles. Some things to consider: Initial cost is $50K-$60K and can approach $100,000. Replacing batteries can begin at $5,000 upward to $20,000. Last battery I purchased was about $100. To completely recharge may take as long as 8 hours. I can fill my gasoline vehicle from empty to full in under 10 minutes.
It does not matter to me if Herschel Walker actually got his degree from UGA or not. It matters very much if he is lying about it.
What an opportunity Albany Tech is offering people in this community. You can learn all you need to know to get a high-paying job, and it costs you nothing. And while those numbers of graduates look pretty good, look how many locally are ignoring this opportunity. Go get ‘em, Dr. Parker
I heard an interesting theory on the lack of inventory of new vehicles in America. This BS about no computer board chips is just a way for the government to force Americans to buy new electric vehicles. I think the same is going on with gun ammo. It is all a plot to control our actions.
Back the blue, always and forever.
So now SMRs are upset with Disney for opposing an incorrectly named bill in Florida. First of all, SMRs should be banned from using the word hypocrisy. Secondly, your boycott of Disney will affect their bottom line about as much as your boycotts of Nike, the NFL, and Major League Baseball. Signed, Yours Truly
Racist: A noun meaning “someone who wins an argument against a liberal.”
So you’ve thrown in your lot with the Rails to Trails folks, huh, Fletcher? If you did a little digging, I think you’d see that there are skeletons in that group’s closet that they prefer to stay hidden. I noticed they’re playing the “no comment on pending litigation” game. Do some digging, you’ll find this issue is not all on the city. P.S. It was $150,000.
