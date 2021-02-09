Great letter by Michael Hall.
I am not sure how many people understand that this has been a colder winter than we have had in several years. That’s the reason that heating bills are higher. Chill hours to date are running 150-plus hours over last year. If you don’t know, chill hours are the hours below 45 degrees.
At least Gloria Gaines is true to herself. Let's don't worry about anybody who doesn't live in my neighborhood. No surprise there.
Our once fine little Southwest Georgia town of Arlington is gone. No stores, dirty, run-down, robbed blind by politicians. I used to work over there about two days a month and enjoyed it. Now I would not even stop there for gas.
We know the end of time will not come soon. Dr Fauci will not allow a trumpet to be blown.
Jen Psaki can never answer a question. She either says she will circle back to it or check with her staff. Kayleigh McEnany always had an answer.
Homeless people have gotten ill and died from COVID. Research before you post. Secondly, everything is a risk, but I'd rather die relatively fast from the vaccine than slowly, painfully, terrifyingly on a ventilator from the virus.
It is unbelievable how much damage the last president has done to our democracy. Who would have believed that our Congress would be threatened and need bodyguards for their families and themselves. Looks like the chicken-#@$% Republicans are going to let him off again, which means future presidents can also do criminal acts and then leave office without punishment.
In the years ahead, if there are any fair-minded people left, this current period of so-called journalism will go down as the darkest in American history. Not talking about opinions but actual reporting from small newspapers to largest TV networks. The outright bias, plain lies, disinformation, and what is not being reported are both breathtaking and shameful.
SMRs, as evidenced by how often you mention me in your squawks, it warms my heart to know that even I am still so important to you. It is also refreshing to see you try to imitate my style. Now that I have moved to Georgia, don't worry. Lord willing, I will continue to inspire you for years to come. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed Yours Truly
Biden should concentrate on Covid-19, getting businesses back open and people back to work. Instead his efforts on climate change are costing jobs and hurting the economy.
Here's the deal. President Biden repeatedly said before and after he was elected that he would end the pandemic by "following the science." He said it over and over and over. Right up until the Chicago Teachers Union said "No way!"
Why are so many Republicans calling for President Biden to unify the country? I remember the last four years and I know you do, too. Republicans were totally OK with Donald Trump being the chief divided occupying the White House.
Donald Trump will not be found guilty by the Senate in this farce of a trial. Those pencil-neck politicians are scared to make our real president mad. They know he'll pay them back when he returns to office.
