The personnel at Southwest Georgia legal self-help center saying that 84% of Albany residents have a criminal record is ridiculously wrong and probably 40% or less. It does, however, indicate the incompetency rate at the center is probably 84% or higher.
You people who "thank God for President Trump" might want to offer your thanks in the other direction.
I would lick doorknobs in China before I would vote for a Democrat for president.
I really appreciate the coverage of the action going on at the Capitol by the guys who are actually there covering the stories. That's a key news element for all of us in the state, and it has been sorely lacking in the past.
Can you believe these great options? We have a devout Soviet-style socialist, a Wall Street billionaire who thinks anyone can be a farmer, a child-like mayor with no experience and a Harvard law professor who's been faking her race for 30 years. How did we fall so far so fast?
It was a privilege having the Appeals Court judges come to Albany State University for hearings this week. Thanks, Judge Ken Hodges, for bringing your colleagues to our city. That's something we should all be thankful for.
You phony squawkers who buy into all that you hear on TV ... you can't name a single thing that our commander in chief has done wrong that wasn't manufactured by his enemies. He is this nation's greatest leader ever, and I will defend him to the death.
Really, "Silver Tsunami?" The old-folks' home better watch out. Remember the Baby Boomers' rule: Drugs, sex and rock & roll.
Now, the latest news is that the Russians are going to help Trump win. No way. You can sell that to your folks, but the real reason is that they know they can't beat Trump.
Is the fix in? Will Loeffler go unchallenged by Collins for the U.S. Senate? Has Trump chosen to buy his withdrawal with the offer of another position to avoid a Republican massacre in the upcoming U.S. Senate election?
From the time I relocated to Albany, and most likely way before, SMRs had been posting half-truths and flat-out lies in the Squawkbox. At least now, other like-minded and honest people are calling them out on their lies and hypocrisy. The latest hypocritical tactic they have employed is attacking Michael Bloomberg as racist. While that may or may not be true, it is the height of hypocrisy for any Trump supporter to call someone else racist. Signed, Yours Truly
Gov. Kemp's appointment of Kelly Loeffler to the U.S. Senate is an EEO appointment. Congressman Doug Collins was better qualified -- he was Trump's choice. With the upcoming jungle election in November, Kemp's pick will put Republicans at a disadvantage.
Now another of the smart Democrats like Hillary says us common people are stupid. Bloomberg says he can teach anyone to be a farmer. He thinks corn comes from a can. Porterhouse steak comes from a high-priced restaurant in NYC. What can I say, he’s a Democrat?
Hey, if McDonald's had some decent food, that lady would not have hijacked the ambulance to go to Pearly's.
Showtime: Bring back "Ray Donovan."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.