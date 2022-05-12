squawkbox@albanyherald.com
May 11, 1969-May 20, 1969, Hill 937 earned the nickname “Hamburger Hill.” Thirteen assaults, steep as heck, rain and mud, so close you could listen to the NVA. Made it to the top on the 20th and abandoned it on June 5 because it held no strategic military value. God Bless those who died, bled, and survived that little hill climb.
Enjoyed Donna Anderson’s article about making new friends in Wednesday’s paper.
Why has the Herald seen fit to stop highlighting the names at the start of obituaries? If there is no photo, as often happens, the un-highlighted name just looks like a continuation of the previous one. Go back to the old way, please.
44 years ago, Golda Meir, a woman among once wise and strong national leaders, stated: “One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present.” That’s exactly what this generation and administration have been trying to do. But then again, “we” have no claim to wisdom nor leadership.
I’m no Lois Lane, but key pieces of info are needed for any article: who, what, when and where. The ones about Mt. Zion’s mental health fair and ASU’s commencement don’t indicate when either will or did occur. That would be Saturday, May 14th, and Saturday, May 7th, respectively. It’s not rocket science.
Really hard to understand how so many Georgians are supporting Herschel Walker. I do not think many in Georgia are listening to the Trump idiot endorsements. I guess it is because he is a former football player. Gary Black would make an excellent senator. Herschel will not debate because he can’t find DC on a map nor does he understand government.
Whoopie Goldberg blamed the attack on Dave Chappelle on Donald Trump because he once said to defend yourself. I think the blame goes to Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters and other Democrats who egged and urged rioters to continue violence.
You keyboard cowards attack people who state their opinions and actually put their names to them. You hide behind anonymity and make ridiculous assertions, most of which are totally false or are based on half-truths or a “Fox News” report. Let’s see something from you based on fact.
Once again lies and misrepresentations. The probate judge was not under indictment. If councilmen don’t represent the folks in their district, vote them out. If they smoke weed have them arrested. We know you would not go near the Civil Rights Museum so how have you validated this? A solution: In protest refuse to pay taxes for what you don’t want.
For God’s sake, don’t print any more money, period.
Squawker, thank you for being concerned about clean restaurant tables and my bacon and fruit choices. The fact is, with 10 million illegals already here, closing the border won’t slow any of that down for even one minute. The Patriot
In reading these squawks, I think about what Steeley Dan said, “The things that pass for knowledge I can’t understand.”
Squawker, the overwhelming majority of Americans are not in favor of abortion. It matters not how many are in favor of it, but what does matter is what God says about it.
