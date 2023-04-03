squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Name one person who has died because Bragg let a criminal out of jail. More Fox (not really) News repeated nonsense from the Kool-aid crowd. BTW what you have left from sending a supposed billionaire money for his enjoyment of porn stars, send it to Fox. They will need it to pay for their enjoyment of lying.

