Name one person who has died because Bragg let a criminal out of jail. More Fox (not really) News repeated nonsense from the Kool-aid crowd. BTW what you have left from sending a supposed billionaire money for his enjoyment of porn stars, send it to Fox. They will need it to pay for their enjoyment of lying.
It would be interesting to know how many arrest warrants are active in the local system.
There it is, Albany, the proof of how basing your economy on government handouts is crippling. Lee County used to depend pretty much solely on Albany for its shopping, jobs, etc. Now, Lee County is independent and thriving, while Albany is being overtaken by gangs and welfare recipients.
Real intelligent decision made by city of Albany: From Westover/Oakridge intersection, tractors cutting grass all the way to Lockett Station. But nobody picked up the litter beforehand, so a million pieces of paper, plastic, etc. are now 100 million pieces of litter. Looked better with high grass hiding the litter.
I’ll withhold judgment until I read the other articles on Lee County, but let’s don’t paint this one-horse town as Shangri-la just yet. There is corruption under the surface that would put Chicago gangland to shame. Their time is coming.
A rock in bad hands killed Abel, and a rock in good hands killed Goliath. It isn’t about the rock, it is about the user or abuser.
Forget funeral songs, I’m going to enjoy music while I’m alive.
To the sick squawker that submitted “… It is OK since a transgender person shot and killed Christians.” You are one low-down, worthless individual. I’m sure the paper wouldn’t print how I really feel about you.
Yeah, Luke Bryan loves his hometown. He’s a multimillionaire, yet the only things he does for the county is try to make more money off of it.
I saw the APD pull a car over for cutting through a parking lot to avoid the red light at Broad and Slappey at 6 a.m. It is public record how many tickets are issued, if you really want to know.
To the Trumpster who said Biden and his generals have ruined this country: How so? Give examples instead of being a sheep repeating Captain Bonespurs’ nonsense.
“Turn Out the Lights, the Party’s Over” is my funeral song.
There are plenty of people, Southern, Northern Western, all over America, who see all too clearly the need for gun control. We are supposed to be the most enlightened society in the history of the world, but we’ve allowed guns to endanger the lives of every person brave enough to leave their home.
In Albany, the “five-second rule” means “Grab it before the roaches haul it away.”
You wanna know what real BS is? It’s saying, “That’s how we ended up with President Biden.” We didn’t “end up with him.” More Americans voted for Biden. And the election was duly certified by the Electoral College. Maybe we need to bring back the old animated series that taught how a bill becomes a bill.
It is a sad day in our country when politicians care more about prohibiting drag queen shows and removing books from school library shelves about Hank Aaron than protecting children in school.
