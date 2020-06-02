When is the city of Albany going to open back up?
Lots of people were outraged and saddened over the death of Ms. Patel. However, that case did not involve a police officer slowly choking someone to death while other officers watched and did nothing. Please learn to separate your apples from your oranges.
Squawker, those 100,000 opioid deaths you tried to blame on Trump can be laid right at Obama and Biden's feet. The Obama administration consistently put off the desperately needed shutdown of Perdue Pharmaceuticals and the Sackler family because they were big-time Democratic donors. This allowed oxycontin to wipe out thousands of American lives for profit.
Just when I think he can't go any lower, he goes way lower. For his photo-op stunt, Trump (3) used a church as a setting, (2) used the Holy Bible as a prop, and (1) used tear gas and rubber bullets to get lawful, peaceful protesters out of his way.
Of course, our great leader was taken to safety while the rioters ran wild. This country would fall apart without his wisdom.
I wear a mask when I go out in public. My immune system — and my moral compass — are strong.
I can't believe John Osoff is continuing to run his inflammatory aid at a time when the nation is under fire. But then again he is a Democrat.
For all his bluster, Trump is just a scared, bumbling old man who ran like a coward the moment there was even a hint of unrest. It's pretty easy to talk tough when you're hiding like a coward. True colors shining through.
Protesting is fine if it's orderly, but there are people that damage property and loot. Those people should be shot on sight. Don't put them in jail for taxpayers to support, get rid of them.
When is Code Enforcement going to do something about all of these political signs being placed on city and state rights-of-way. Oh, probably nothing, if they're backing that candidate. No social distancing necessary.
I'm Jon Ossof. I'm a Democratic globalist, and I approved this message.
As any senator should, Loeffler did some good things for her state, after she got caught with her hand in the Wall Street cookie jar.
Words will not stop the breaking in and setting fires being done in these cities. Grab them and put them in jail. Wake up the judges and hold court until streets are empty of these people. Our government has failed in protecting us and our property as it is directed. Words alone will not stop what is happening, negative action will.
In this trying time for our country, both Trump's supporters and his opponents agree that we are better off if our current president says nothing rather than what he wants to say.
We are seeing the lawless of America in action. I don’t see any demonstrators in the streets but hundreds of looting hoodlums. We need to mobilize the National Guard and Military and put a stop to the hoodlums. Do what it takes to stop them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.