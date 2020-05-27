Maybe all these ignorant people who refuse to practice social distancing will be removed from the gene pool by COVID-19.
Trump will never wear a mask in public until he discovers damask, which will not smear his orange makeup.
Would it not be nice if there were a national registry for those of us who socially distance and wear masks outside our homes, who would then be entitled to hospital treatment for COVID-19? Then the stupid people could have all of the hydroxychloroquine they want, to take at home.
With Trump's lack of leadership in handling the coronavirus and subsequent economic collapse means the apocalypse is here. Folks that want to work can't, folks receiving Trump unemployment money don't want to go back to work. The walls are closing in on Trump. The Book of Revelations is playing out. The Russians won't be able to throw him a lifeline.
XFL was a good name for the league, as twice now it has become the Ex-Football League.
It is a disservice when people fail to keep their contacts informed about their changes in contact information such as home addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses. Sooner rather than later they will lose track of a lot of long-time friends. Please keep them up to date on what's what.
What is common between New Orleans and Albany? Reckless leaders who chose not to cancel activities that bring out-of-town crowds in large numbers: Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the marathon in Albany. Both are among cities with the highest number of COVID cases.
Joe Biden's selection process for VP reminds me of the racist store owner of the 1950s when they put "Help Wanted" signs outside their stores. Biden's sign reads, "Vice President needed. No experience required. Men need not apply."
I am a lot more afraid of a Democrat in the White House than I am of COVID-19.
The NYSE floor has re-opened. Who cares? I could tell no difference when it was closed.
I wouldn't take medical advice from anyone who isn't a doctor, but I guess the squawker who wouldn't listen to Joe Biden tell someone how to treat a mosquito bite has no problem with the fact that Donald Trump asked if people could take disinfectants internally. Oh, the irony and hypocrisy. Unbelievable.
"Yours Truly" deserves the Congressional Medal of Honor as a "keyboard warrior."
The Republican Senate cowards share the blame for Trump's clog-minded COVID-19 responses that contribute to large-scale deaths of Americans. They upheld his power to do nothing to help working Americans. They literally voted not to impeach Trump's criminality so he could continue to help only them and himself.
Be good to yourself. And others.
President Trump is "ordering" houses of worship be declared essential and opened. 1. He never closed them down. He chickened out and passed the responsibility to 50 governors to decide things for their states. What he didn't close, he can't open. 2. He doesn't have the authority anyway. Another example of failed leadership. How many do we need before we tell him, "You're fired!"
Donald Trump is America's greatest president ever.
