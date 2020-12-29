squawkbox@albanyherald.com
A meaningless attempt to overturn our democracy to install a wannabe dictator. What kind of foolishness is this? Did the two sitting senators along with Austin Scott, Doug Collins and others ask the Supreme Court to overthrow Georgia’s election? Surely, they can’t be asking for my vote.
This country must remain steadfast to defend against future presidents like Trump. We must defend Democracy.
I can’t believe that Bumbling Joe and Kamala haven’t already received the Nobel Peace Prize just for their combined candidacy for the office of the presidency, bringing unity to the United States of America and the world at large.
Amen, Fletcher. People who throw messy diapers in the street should be made to pick up trash all over town until it’s all gone. In Albany, though, they’ll be given an additional check or freebie because they are part of an oppressed group.
The greedy Georgia EMCs will prevent rural Georgia from getting access to the internet. Shame, shame.
This Rev. Warnock fellow likes to brag about his daddy being a veteran. Sorry, Rev, that does not count. If you are not a veteran, having a father that is a veteran is a far cry from being one yourself. For almost all of us born between 1946 to 1966, our fathers were veterans.
Glad you made it back from vacation, Mr. Fletcher. Having to read a long story about Raphael Warnock and his dad on the front page of the paper was a shame. I followed up, found you were on vacation, and got over it.
Are MM and YT communists? They sure do write their squawks as if they are.
I’d much rather read editorials and columns by local writers. You people who want columnists to say the same things you hear from Rush Limbaugh and that bunch are nothing but right-wing zealots who think expressing any opposing opinion is a criminal act.
I know it’s silly superstition — 2021 could be even worse — but right now I can’t wait for 2020 to be over with.
Now the USPS is fudging the numbers. They claimed they attempted a delivery of a package, yet no delivery was attempted. Cameras don’t lie like USPS. This is a trick to keep their delivery numbers up, when they are failing to meet schedules. Is it being done on the Postmaster’s orders to keep his numbers up?
How can Kelly Loeffler run for the Senate and still support a loser like Trump.
I woke up this morning and saw a column by Carlton Fletcher in the Sunday paper. I guess Santa does not always bring us what we want for Christmas.
Surprise, surprise. Sen. Kelly Loeffler posing in a photo with KKK white supremacists. Not really surprised.
Miracles do happen, but dead people cannot vote.
It’s been exposed that Warnock was uncooperative with a police investigation in a child abuse investigation. The man calls himself a pastor, a man of God. Not hardly. Who would vote for someone like this, that would not help in children abuse matter?
Officials are stacking the books on this COVID-19. You can’t even get regular sick anymore.
The Atlanta Falcons have become a joke of an NFL franchise. It’s time to clean house ... from top to bottom ... and start over.
