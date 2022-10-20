Walker bringing an honorary badge to a debate to prove he has one is wild. But it's not as wild as Biden, Mayorkas, Harris, et al saying, "The border is secure."
No, there will not be enough write-in votes to keep Lorenzo Heard out of the commission chairman's seat and the local taxpayers' pockets. It's ironic to note that the overwhelming majority of the people who are defending him are people who don't pay taxes.
When you can teach a wolf to meditate, he becomes an aware wolf.
The local Habitat for Humanity group is doing good things for people, and they deserve our continued support.
Albany used to factually be known as the Artesian City, then we became the farcical Good Life City. We need to get back to facts, so the High-Tax Freeloader City is prefect for and as the cause of a dying blue burg.
Noticed the comment about local brewer ripping off taxpayers -- $1.4 million from Albany and $300,000 from state taxpayers. Maybe unimportant except they were loans that were supposed to be paid back, and word on the street is bankruptcy is coming because they can't sell enough beer.
Stacey Abrams is a small business owner? Stacey Abrams has been a politician her entire career. She’s never owned anything that she was not given. That squawk made me laugh.
To garner the Democratic vote in times of global crisis, unsustainable and irreversible bankrupting deficit, a surrogate war with Russia and global food shortage, Biden continues to put the nation in peril, raiding the nation’s treasury and strategic oil reserves. Such is not merely senility nor naivete but treasonous politicking.
If you have food on your table, thank a farmer. If you can't afford food, thank Biden.
It's amazing that retired generals and current sheriffs serving southwest Georgia counties endorse Sanford Bishop after he has been caught spending money that was not his money. Private schools for his family, country club dues, parties, even gas for his cars. And yet, these people still endorse him.
A Democratic ad stated Chris West doesn’t even want an abortion to save a woman’s life. That is ridiculous. Don’t believe it.
With Herschel Walker in the Senate, Georgia's real issues will be addressed.
Patriot. You asked a valid question, I will give a valid answer. I'm seriously considering running, under my real name. I'm a retired cop so in no way will I ever vote to cut police or criminal justice funding. If elected I realize I would be representing my constituents and would legislate in their best interests, regardless of personal feelings. Signed, Yours Truly
It's so hard to believe the people of Georgia fall for Brian Kemp's lies. He is the ultimate politician, using taxpayer money to try and make up for his screw-ups while in office and to buy the votes of gullible citizens.
Funny squawker. I think the low level of successful governance in Democrat-run states and cities is what has been proven entirely inferior across the board. I don't care to see Georgia run into the ground like DC, Illinois, New York and California. The Patriot
