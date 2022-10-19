...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Can the next COVID only take out stupid people? We’d lose the small number of mindless anarchists that call themselves Republicans but really aren’t. We’d lose the large number of government-is-god America-haters that call themselves Democrats but really aren’t. And the rest of us could live very happily ever after.
Jimmy Webb and I will be two farmer votes for Congressman Bishop. And you obviously don’t know how the Farm Bill works.
Solve the issue of abortion in the case of rape, child abuse and incest by rendering to the perpetrator the same fate, by the same method, as that of the innocent and unborn. There is no freedom, no moral, ethical, racial, equitable, righteous attainment without equal accountability.
I believe there will be so many claimants the Camp Lejeune lawsuit will result in claimants getting a dollar each and a whole bunch of wealthy lawyers.
How dare you squawker. You say that a self-proclaimed ultra-liberal, Ivy Leaguer who has done nothing but embarrass herself with lies about Georgia would be better for my black and Hispanic coworkers and friends? Hogwash.
Burt Jones is a traitor to this country. He sold his — and the state’s — soul so that he could get his nose a little deeper up Trump’s rear. Voting for him is voting for an insurrectionist. Georgia is much better than that.
Brian Kemp has been in office for four years. Crime is running rampant, especially in Atlanta. Why is he only now, with the election on the line, declaring that he plans to do something about our Wild West state? All he’s done while in office is make it easier for criminals to get guns.
What a grisly picture from the motorcycle accident on the front of Wednesday’s paper. God bless the family of the young lady who lost her life.
Bubba Wallace only got a one-race suspension for deliberately running into Larson’s car. He should be banned from racing. He could have killed Larson.
The Democratic momentum has stalled while they continue to talk about abortion and climate change. The voters have put them on the backburner and are concerned with inflation and the economy.
Sen. Warnock is definitely a politician. However, he is not a pastor as proclaimed, or he would never approve the multitude of negative ads against Hershel Walker. True pastors forgive, they don’t condemn as Sen. Warnock does.
No matter how much you call for accountability in the voting booth, Fletcher, people are going to vote for the candidates from their preferred party. It’s the way politics works.
Some guy tried to pick up my wife. I told him he would need a set of hand trucks. She eats fried chicken, pizza and double burgers every meal.
The shooting gallery that Albany has become has rung the death knell for this once fabulous city.
Integrity, honesty, honor and probity were once considered, though falsely, the mantra of the Republican Party. We now hear the consistent chants symbolic of their hypocrisy, pretense and bigotry. Fake it till you make it, right?
Yours Truly, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. The only thing missing is the clown car.
