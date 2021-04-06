squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I hope they burn the low-down idiots that were caught in the dog-fighting raid in Baker County. It takes a low-down person to fight animals. I thought I had read within a couple of years ago where congress made it a federal crime to fight dogs. I hope Baker County turns the guilty over to the feds.
In reference to the squawk about electric cars: Most people with electric cars would not switch back to a gas car. Charging that car takes about 10 seconds. Just like charging your phone. I’m sure I spent more time at gas stations than I do now messing with charging. And I can have a full tank every day if I want.
The MLB (with Biden’s approval) has decided to remove the All Star game out of Atlanta this summer based on Georgia’s new voting laws. Since New York’s voting laws are more restrictive than Georgia’s, will the MLB and Biden promote moving the Baseball Hall of Fame out of Cooperstown, N.Y.? Or is this cancel culture selective?
I have heard it all now. Hunter Biden says, “I slept with my brother’s wife because I was grief-stricken about his death.” Talk about trash.
Mayor Bo, find an Indian tribe to sell the civic center to so we can have casino gambling.
I believe police dogs, police guns, police batons, police beat-downs should be accepted as work-related hazards for those choosing to break the law. The act of breaking the law certainly is contributory negligence on the part of the crooks.
Maybe the folks in the 2nd District of Georgia will get some help when the new congressional districts are drawn. Since we are losing population our state leaders will have to expand the district to get the required number of citizens. Cannot expand to the west into Alabama; cannot expand to the south to Florida. That should help us get rid of Sanford
If the Georgia General Assembly wants to give people more faith in our elections, the legislators should unanimously declare Donald Trump a liar.
My friend’s dead mother “voted” in the last Georgia election, and Mr. Peterson is saying that “... there were no issues with the system that was in place.”
The BLM van at the 150-foot marker, blaring rap music, two belly-laughing Democratic politicians under the tent and Democratic Chair Constance Burkes sitting in a lawn chair 10 feet from the Candy Room voting precinct entrance ... an eyewitness factual rendition. Maybe it was charitable water they were dispensing.
Doug Collins emerged from his hobbit hole to tell President Biden to “learn to read” the GOP’s voter restriction law. That’s rich from someone who couldn’t garner enough support to make it to the Senate’s big dance. Anything to try to stay relevant for 2022, eh? Is his next move to go to Mar-a-Largo for Trump’s blessing?
Ever heard the term “eating crow?” Well, if you have, then you will understand why Stacy Abrams will have feathers in her mouth when a court of law declares Gov. Kemp’s law legal.
Did you ever notice “the” and “IRS” spells theirs.
The way the Braves have started the season, let’s just stop using the words “all-star” and “Atlanta” in the same sentence.
