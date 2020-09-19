squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Trump knows COVID-19 is a deadly airborne virus but has indoor rallies anyway. He loves his fake Christians.
“It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history,” Ron Klain, who was Joe Biden’s chief of staff at the time, said of H1N1 in 2019. “It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck.”
A White House aide witnessed Trump saying the virus may be a good thing because he didn’t like shaking hands with disgusting people. Only Trump supporters would want to shake Trump’s hand. He’s rich, privileged and arrogant. He needs their vote to get what he wants. If you don’t think he’s a con, folks, then you are the mark.
Gun control: I am always packing, no one needs to fear me unless they put me or my family in danger.
At a check-up with my doctor last week, we talked about the obesity problem in our area. He said for the first time in medical history, the current generation has a shorter life expectancy than the previous one. The primary reasons? Obesity and diabetes.
Obama created a booming economy and handed it off to Trump, and he mismanaged it just like he did with his casino.
The city should let Ms. Subadan go to Augusta and rehire Tom Berry to run the city.
One would think we would have hired a police chief that understood police practices instead of having to have a assessment agency.
Somebody please answer this question: Why is Bo Dorough so angry?
Gov. Kemp has issued another extension of his coronavirus virus executive order. Imagine the impact of a statewide mask mandate (not a local option) in the first place. CDC Director Redfield testified Wednesday that wearing a mask is “more guaranteed to protect me against coronavirus than a vaccine.” No surprise: Kemp admitted months ago that he didn’t know asymptomatic people could transmit the virus.
If you are able, go vote in person.
WalMart on Ledo: Masks required, separate entrance and exit doors, one-way aisles, “6-foot distance” signs on two-way aisles, social distancing marks on floor at checkout. But now they’ve reinstituted the cart checker at the exit who wants to get within an arms reach and handle your receipt. Do people think anymore?
Thank you, again, Phoebe and all the front line workers for all you’ve sacrificed and done to protect our community during this pandemic.
After reading the article about Ms. Subadan and all she has accomplished in Albany, do you think if I called her she could get my yard debris picked up? It’s only been 49 days — maybe it’s on the schedule for day 50. Yeah, right, I’m not holding my breath.
You can make me wear a mask, but you can’t make me wash it. Is that mask next to you clean? Mine is not.
Fletcher, sadly, is right. Lawlessness runs rampant in our community. I think Chief Persley is a good man, but his hands are tied by politicians who say one thing to voters, then make opposing decisions when they’re sitting at the commission table. Let the man clean this place up ... or let Charlie Peeler get these gangsters out of here. He can do it.
