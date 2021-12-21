To the denier: Climate change is not a theory, it is a fact. Something that you and many others in southwest Georgia need to accept before ignorance of the reality of global warming leaves Albany unprepared and left behind.
Poor Jen Psaki. How dare United States Sen. Joe Manchin announce his decision on Build Back Better without getting her permission first.
I'm with you Squawker: These people who worship at the feet of Trump and cheered as his minions sought to overthrow the U.S. government are certainly pathetic excuses for "Patriots." They're the ones who revere the Confederate traitors who fought against their country.
The Onion, which is my favorite source for satirical news, defines inflation thusly: Inflation refers to a general increase in people lying to reporters that they were paying 99 cents for a gallon of milk just last week. That Vaccinated Man
Sheriff Kevin Sproul and the Dougherty Sheriff's Office and Albany Police Department are some of the best Santa's Helpers in southwest Georgia. Seeing the looks on these kids' faces and knowing how excited they were to have this shopping opportunity certainly warms my heart this holiday season. Bless, also, the contributors whose giving made it happen.
The Polio vaccine was approved. The vaccine for COVID has an emergency approval. Common sense tells us not to do what the government is enforcing.
I sure hate to burst your bubble, emotional squawker, but Patriots and Republicans are very clear and direct in our lack of respect and justified criticism of slow Joe and his destruction of America. We are dedicated followers of the Constitution of the United States of America. The Patriot
As each variant of COVID-19 brings us closer to the one that will not be impacted by existing vaccines, these anti-vaxxer freaks are running out of excuses. My only hope is that they won't take people intelligent enough to get vaccinated down with them.
B.J. Fletcher and Matt Fuller: Thank both of you for your service to Albany. It's amazing that the two of you, who actually work for a living, did so much for this community while the unemployed and the retired commissioners do only for themselves and their special interests.
They say the secret to a happy marriage is two TVs. Apparently not. For Sale, Cheap: Slightly used TV.
WSWG 44 in Albany needs to up its online streaming to DirecTV streaming because they are streaming at 480p, which makes watching Falcons football like an old tube-style TV.
WALB, why not do your upgrade late at night when not so many people are watching TV? It makes sense, but I guess like the rest of the people in Georgia, you are of shallow mind.
My child is better than you child? Really? Do you even know a Westover or ASU graduate? When your privately schooled, non-tattooed, pierceless, proper English-speaking, chip off the old block demonstrates the capacity, unlike you, to say or do something that is linked to the real world, we will all stand and recognize that monumental contribution. Oh yeah, this is your real world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.