This is a “thank-you” squawk to the young man who helped me on Monday. I was towing my boat when the trailer hitch slipped off my truck and the trailer got caught in the truck’s bumper. This gentleman lifted the trailer to get it back onto the truck’s hitch, told me to have a blessed day. I assured him that I had, thanks to him.
Good luck to any coach at ASU, that doesn’t coach football. You’ll need it.
Trump indeed said there were rapists, terrorists and murderers coming in to our country, but he went on to say that some of them were good people. We have plenty of legal immigrants allowed to come here to perform jobs that many here don’t want. Carlton, your article also admits that the majority of the illegals are coming here for jobs, not because they are fleeing persecution.
Reading about the problems within the VA is sad. Our vets have been and continue to be treated like dirt. Who is at fault? Only one group, the U.S. Congress. They are in charge. No one was watching, no action taken, terrible employees, nobody cared, and Congress did nothing. How can we keep these kind of people in Congress?
You Democratic pantywaists need to man up if you can. Stop with your hatred. The only thing in your vocabulary is the word hate, No matter who’s the Republican president, you are going to hate because you are listening to the wrong group.
Trump mentions the Clintons may have had something to do with Epstein’s death, but Trump is known for going after people who are a threat to him. Trump likes young girls who look like Ivanka. So, with what could Epstein have threatened Trump?
Man, I miss Marvin Gaye.
I love how all these Trump worshipers say Biden and Sanders are too old, when their god is acting more and more demented with each passing day. Somebody needs to stop him before he fires off nuclear missiles at someone he doesn’t understand ... which is a huge list.
Will Donald nuke Dorian?
I really like the border wall the Union Army had at Andersonville. I really think — if your yea means yea and our nay means nay, the Andersonville model is perfect.
FCS: Trump wants to stop feeding China $500 billion a year as they have for 30-plus years. It won’t hurt you for a while to pay more for those magic material stretch pants.
Trump knows his fake Christians no longer value telling the truth as a basic belief. That’s why he continues to lie on a daily basis.
Given that Jeffrey Epstein was a horrible person and cannot be forgiven. But I wonder where the parents were when all of these very young teenage girls were flying away with Epstein to his Caribbean private island. I mean these were very young girls. What did their parents think?
Yes, Squawker, Trump does have a couple of Republican challengers and you don’t have to vote for Trump. But it won’t matter. Trump will roll over Walsh, Weld and Sanford and still be your Republican nominee. How you like them apples?
I really wish businesses and any others would quit sharing emails with every one in the world. If I want something from these other companies I will go to them on my own, thank you.