Thank you, Gov. Kemp, for allowing some businesses to open Friday. There are many workers who have bills to pay and get no unemployment or any other financial help. No one is being forced to go back to work, and no one is being forced to use these services if they don’t feel safe doing so. Let’s try to have some compassion for those who are struggling to get by during this crisis.
Poor Squawker: We think your hatred of President Obama was due to his "hue" rather than the "socialist direction he was taking the country." What do you think trump's stimulus check (that you probably qualified for) was? Listen, Squawker, our gripe about your Master Trump is due to mentality ... he has none. But you are free to swallow ... we will not.
Our government is spending a lot of money paying people not to work. Don't be surprised when you pay people not to work, you have a lot of people not working.
Dr. Stubbs, you rock.
It is so sad that we live in a time when the president, governors and mayors are willing to risk people's lives to get revenge and to appease their oversized egos .
Our heartfelt thanks go out to the folks that sent a beautiful large pot of flowers to each home on our street. What a wonderful, thoughtful, and gracious expression of love during these stressful times. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Enjoyed seeing the picture of the geese and their six goslings. We have at least 25 geese that come to our pond every year; they have not all gotten here yet. They mate for life, but we have one goose that is the "odd man out," bless his heart. I think his mate was killed several years ago. The bird pictures last week were beautiful. Like Carlton, I cannot tell birds apart except for a hummingbird and a buzzard, side-by-side.
How do you people feel when you put an outright lying squawk in the paper? President Trump never told anyone to drink poison or inject it. You Democrats are bitter and vindictive. I wish that you might have a peaceful and forgiving heart. If not, get used to four more years of President Trump.
Trump has never had the stress of going to work. He has always lived and dictated orders from a protected environment. Workers to him are ordinary people that are replaceable. He will describe that as bringing the unemployment numbers down.
I learned that Barbara Rivera Holmes is going to partner with chambers around Albany to do a regional "return to work" strategy. I thought that decision was the authority of U.S. President Trump and/or Gov. Brian Kemp. Really, Barbara?
After three years of accusing Trump of colluding with Russia, it's now clear that Pelosi is in China's pocket. She called Trump racist for the travel ban he imposed on China and for referring to the Chinese virus. She believed the Chinese version of how the virus started and repeatedly used their talking points. She even went to Chinatown in late February and urged her constituents to visit there because it was safe. She's one of China's best allies.
With Brett Kavanaugh it was the #Metoomovement; with Joe Biden it has become the #Notmemovement.
