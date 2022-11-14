squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Downtown Albany needs to be left to pass away and let it RIP.
I think the proper term for senior women should be “queen-agers.” That’s all, carry on.
To my favorites Equality Man, Vaccinated Man, Angry Squawker and YT: FYI, we aren’t going anywhere. The fight for our rights and freedom will go on until Hades freezes over, just as it has for over 250 years. The Patriot
Stacey Abrams is blaming black men who didn’t vote for her as the reason she lost. Don’t hate on the black men for being smart.
Since Pat Riot loves to watch Meet the Press, I’m sure he heard Sen. Cassidy say, “Those who were most closely aligned with the former president underperformed.” Sounds like the beginning of the end for the MAGA crowd.
It’s hard to explain the utter brainlessness of SMRs. One is claiming that Sen. Warnock is receiving a stipend from apartments owned by his church. Their source: a conservative rag. SMRs believe any allegations against Democrats, but ignore mountains of evidence against Republicans. Signed, Yours Truly
Humpty Trumpty couldn’t build his wall, Humpty Trumpty lost the midterms and suffered another huge fall. Loser.
Just once, I wish Yours Truly would sit down next to me at The Catch or Austin’s or Pearly’s. Just once.
Some people will never understand how much a person can love a dog. That’s OK. The dog knows.
It is confirmed some of us are fools. Marjorie “Alt right” Greene was re-elected. Can we not be complete fools? Herschel is not qualified to represent this state.
Heard is being given an overview by county department heads: Good for him to know which ones have budgets he might have a chance to raid. There won’t be complaints from the people who voted him into office. They don’t pay taxes.
Every victory carries the seeds of defeat; every defeat carries the seeds of victory.
Quote from Herschel Walker: America is the greatest country in the United States. Ladies and gentlemen: Your next Senator from Georgia ...”
Food writer Julie Powell tweeted on 10/1/21 that COVID was killing the right people, that legions of anti-vaxxers/maskers were dying. On 11/1/22, fully vaccinated Julie Powell died from cardiac arrest. It’s a shame she didn’t live long enough to mock the last living anti-vaxxer.
Mr. T. Gamble, why isn’t Dusty Rhoads on Auburn’s short-list of coaches? He is the Great American Dream.
After the Democrats destroyed the economy, the border and the Justice department, I can’t believe so many people voted to keep them in office. Apparently they like inflation and high energy prices.
I wonder who Warnock will claim Herschel killed during the Senate runoff. All of the negative ads Warnock used against Herschel didn’t seem to work in the primary. Warnock has never held a job. When he loses the Senate seat, he will go back to relying on poor people of the church to support him.
The election results seem to say that the Democrats in this country like high-priced gas, out-of-sight groceries and the soon to be out-of-sight heating bills. When their rearends start freezing this winter, they just might change their minds.
