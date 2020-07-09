You just know Demetrius Young is always going to play the race card. But what he forgot to mention while talking about all the racial overtones of the saggy pants ordinance is that it was brought to the commission and vocally pushed by his Ward VI predecessor, Tommie Postell, a man who was 100 times the leader Young will ever be.
Yes, life isn't fair, never has been and never will be. That is human nature. To try and hold people accountable for actions of prior generations is ludicrous.
For Trump to claim in his July 4th speech that 99% of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic is inaccurate and recklessly misleading. Trump's promoting such misinformation is part of the problem in efforts to control this infection.
Don't point your fingers at Phoebe, Lee County commissioners. It's y'all who have created this mess. You have a year to build a hospital, and you don't have a contractor, a specific plan or an administrator. This fish is dead in the water, and you know it.
Cal Thomas is right in his suggestions of what President Trump needs to do increase his re-election chances. What he fails to recognize, or perhaps acknowledge, is that Donald Trump is simply emotionally incapable of doing any of those things.
If Trump can remove an Iranian general, he can at least speak out against Russia and call for sanctions. He is a coward when it comes to Russia. That Masked Man
No wonder Biden says China is no problem. Although Hunter Biden no longer serves on the board of a Chinese equity firm, his company still owns 10% of the firm.
Now we have two people signing their squawks with a fake name. I guess they think that makes it more reasonable for the rest of us to buy their crap. Not me. What a waste of valuable print space.
Basement Biden has now totally caved to the radical left wingers and aims to destroy the whole country and reshape it into a socialist society. Less than a month ago, he said he wasn't in favor of defunding police but now he's all in on the idea along with the other socialist programs of Bernie Sanders.
Watch 45's campaign ads and be afwaid, be vewy, vewy afwaid.
Yours Truly, Masked Man and all libs: I want to ask you some questions. Did you cash your stimulus check? Do you want to pay higher taxes? How is your 401K doing? Do you think Joe Biden is mentally fit to be president? Do you agree with what AOC, Omar and other extreme left-wing radicals want?
Many children and high school-aged kids do not wear masks when shopping in stores that I have witnessed. Now the schools have requested they wear masks while attending school this fall. The older teachers and staff are the ones I worry for. Seven hours a day, five days a week -- the safety issues won't last. Custodians couldn't even keep soap in the bathrooms last year.
White Americans love to tell other immigrants to go back to their country. Blacks were stolen from their country. But European immigrants were thrown out of their country. The state of Georgia was a debtors colony. People who couldn't pay their debts. This is white Americans' legacy.
