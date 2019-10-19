King Donald has created a federal debt of $1.2 trillion. He can't file bankruptcy like he did with all of his businesses. ... A lot of old folks will need their Social Security.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for printing the TV listings in the sports page once again. This proves that you do listen to your readers. I requested it and you delivered. I commend you for that. This is definitely a positive addition to the sports page. Thanks again!
I don't know who the person is who squawks about hemp all the time, but I see that Pretoria Fields is getting into that business. They're always a step ahead of everybody.
Donald Trump himself is the biggest “danger to democracy and (he) tarnishes the image of this country that the world sees,” as anyone with a moral compass or half a brain knows. And for the record, I am neither Democrat nor Republican. I changed party affiliation before the 2016 election because I was not “with her” and was not about to vote for “the Donald.”
Giving kids all these devices and French fries and other stupid stuff will not make you or them truly happy. Get you and the kids outside. Play games together. Stop watching that idiot box (TV) at home so much. Let's make better choices.
Looks like Mayor Hubbard gave Henry Mathis a large dose of the Kool-Aid she has been drinking. Mathis says, “We will be developing a $500 million downtown development plan.” He goes on to say he will wrap ASU around the city of Albany. Must have been a lot of whiskey in that Kool-Aid, as only a drunk or an absolute idiot would make those comments. Neither will ever happen.
The squawker promoting the outdoor antenna as an alternative must be an outdoor antenna provider or salesman trying to get free advertising to promote his business.
If the Devil had an "R" after his name, the Trumpters would be sending their last $3 to get him elected.
Here's what's so amazing. Donald Trump has a base of blindly loyal supporters of around 33 percent. That leaves two-thirds of the country that either is indifferent to him or can't stand him. But the Democrats are putting up such lousy opposition, Trump will most likely win again. Only in America.
Cast your vote for Jim Quinn. Let's give an honest, God-fearing man a chance to try and truly represent all the constituents of House District 152, not just his friends and financial supporters, as has been the case in the past.
Judge Lockette did Dougherty County such a disservice by giving the two thugs only probation in the murder of Alex Mixon. They should have been guilty of murder. Those two will kill again, and it may be your family member. What kind of judge does this injustice to the memory of a man who was working for a living and murdered for $60 worth of food?
There goes Channel 10 again with their "Weather Alert Day." It's been so dry that now a good rain is enough to have them scaring people into believing calamity is imminent. Maybe that monkey should have kept the weather woman's wig.