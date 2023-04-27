squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Can any common sense come into the thinking of a $1.5 million morgue? Dougherty County has been losing population for decades. Less population means less deaths. Go figure political thinking.
I was driving to Cairo the other day. I passed a solar farm and had to raise my windows in my truck because the noise was so loud..
If Albany had any brains or courage, the city and residents would do everything possible to save our mall.
Joe Biden is running for re-election. Says he wants to finish the job. He wants to finish his job of destroying America.
Even when you don’t want to think that things are still primarily determined by skin color, you see things like what Carlton described. Sadly, it’s very true, and it happens among all ethnic groups. When you see it happen to children, you hope for some instant karma with the parents. Doesn’t usually happen.
Fox and Carlson admitted to lying to their sheep and you miss that? Get a life.
I’m like you, B.J. I believe there should be some kind of fund to help family members who take on the role of caretaker. Thanks for giving them deserved recognition.
Career Politician. One that can’t afford not to get re-elected because a post-election audit, in the event of a loss, would jail their whole family.
Funny squawker, that sure was hysterical crying you heard. Only it was Tammy after she learned that geriatric blundermouth Biden is gonna run again.
What the heck is going on in Sudan? Same thing that is going on in Detroit, Chicago, NYC, Newark, Baltimore, etc., even Albany. What’s the common thread? It’s against the law for me to tell you.
YT when you lie, we call it out. Democrats from Biden down the line continue their worship of billionaire George Soros and his money. Yours Truly, you are the grand hypocrite sir. The Patriot
Maybe the University of Colorado has had a good dose of Deion Sanders. In their effort to create more diversity, they hire a loud-mouth, low-IQ, small-time college coach. Half the team has entered the transfer portal and they have not played a game.
Four years ago, we were having the same conversations we are having today about Biden being too old to run for president. It’s like booking your second trip on the Titanic.
We have a police department that is throwing away more and more money on traffic devices because they have all this money coming in from bogus fines. The officers no longer cite for traffic violations, which means they do nothing.
Squawker you said, “If it’s OK for the president to consort with porn stars and hookers, it should be OK for a transgender person to seek their happiness as well.” When did it become right for a person to do wrong just because someone else does something wrong?
No, Fletcher, that mother was not showing favoritism to children of a specific race. She was just being true to her heritage ... you can’t fault people for that.
I wonder what code name Chinese Intelligence has given to the mole in the Oval Office. If you voted for him the first time, you’re a fool. If you vote for him in 2024, you’re either a traitor or have the brain of a well-bred carrot.
