"Jeopardy!" is having guest hosts. I expect they are trying to find a replacement for Alex Trebek. Ken Jennings is the best. He won the most games in "Jeopardy!" history and handled his guest appearance superbly. Hope we see him in the fall.
Every time I see the streetlights on Westover Road, the thought comes to me of how many Albany streets could have better lighting if two out of every three of those had been installed somewhere else.
Albany officially moves into uncharted territory Friday when Sharon Subadan leaves. Much was accomplished during her tenure. I'm afraid to see what might happen now that these rogue commissioners have a puppet in place as interim manager.
Carlton, in 1955 my older sister called my Dad and told him he could not come home unless he brought a new TV with him. We were po'! He brought it home, rabbit ears included. You had to furnish your own tin foil for the rabbit ears of course. We saw a lot of cowboy shows and game shows on our first and only TV. Those were the good old days.
People think it is ok to eat "test grapes" in the grocery store. I have an idea: Go to the deli section and test bite a rotisserie chicken or test bite potato salad or cole slaw. No difference.
Such a remarkable and caring article penned by Chief Scott of Americus. The plague of drugs into our communities can and do touch nearly every family. None are protected, be they the wealthiest or those sleeping in a culvert. Chief Scott is to be applauded for his attempts to protect those in need.
Carlton, enjoyed your piece about the theme songs. Back in my day, all of the Westerns (and there were a lot of Westerns) had good theme songs. My personal favorite, which has to rank as one of the greatest (you were maybe too young) was Henry Mancini's theme song to the detective series "Peter Gunn." Great song.
It is time for all nonprofits to pay for municipal costs. Utilizing our tax dollars to support these institutions without our permission is just wrong — time for some accountability.
Since Rashida Talib wants to abolish the police, I hope next time she needs help she will just call "Ghostbusters." She is an idiot.
Squawker, if you want to blame Prince Phillip's death on his age, then you need to do the same for the hundreds of thousands of people over 90 who have been listed as dying from COVID-19. See how that works? The mortality rate, already miniscule, would be even less with the obese making up the rest of the deaths.
Golfer Hideki Matsuyama’s Master's win was both amazing and historic. But this is newsworthy two days in a row? Are no sporting events at ASU, Albany, or local high schools worth covering? Westover has baseball games. And parochial schools play soccer. What’s up with that?
Masked Man, you have again compared apples to oranges. Progressives change the language to suit themselves like "marriage," "infrastructure," "tolerance." Conservatives don't cancel. We may instead boycott. We don't want to cancel the NBA, the NFL or MBL. We just choose not to watch or promote them. We don't tear down statues or cancel games.
