Republicans are preaching outrage while the Democrats are running on policies that are helping Americans.
Better to be a Pelosi Republican that supports a democracy than a Trump Republican that supports a dictatorship.
To the squawker complaining about the empty grocery store on Meredyth Drive: You may be right that it’s an eyesore, but you’re wrong about Phoebe not paying taxes on it. Phoebe is one of the largest property taxpayers in the county. While they don’t pay taxes on most of their health facilities, they do pay for other properties.
A big mystery is, with America being such a racist country, according to the Democrats, it is odd that people from Asia, South America, Cuba, Nigeria and other countries come here to live a better life.
I ordered a chicken and an egg from Amazon. I will let you know.
As school starts again soon, it is very frustrating that the erroneous school zone sign on Meadowlark at Pheasant has no been corrected. I contacted the school personnel and my city commissioner last year about the sign. I called 311 in August also, but to date the time frame on the sign has not been corrected.
Can’t help but notice that every time something good happens in Albany, the whiners (many of them in this forum) come out and start putting a negative spin on the good things. These people have no lives.
Ever wonder why preachers and priests are so overweight? You are paying for their food; pass the plate in church means pass the plate at mealtime.
Since Rep. Kinzinger has agreed to join Cheney on the Jan. 6th commission, they might actually uncover who was involved and at what levels. If McCarthy’s picks had been allowed to participate, it would have turned into a sideshow, just like the impeachment hearings. RINOs don’t want the truth exposed.
I hope the Hope Center uses that grant money to buy the refrigerated truck as asked for, and not to line the pockets of some of the sleazy people who got into the “nonprofit” racket to see how much “free government money” they could get ahold of.
Hey, Commissioner Young, alcohol is legal. Pot is not.
Squawker, elected officials in Albany, whether it be Cohilas, Dorough or some newcomer, will hardly be able to clean up the mess in town. Albany taxpayers, especially African American residents, will have to step up, show some initiative and take the responsibility to clean their neighborhoods of drugs and gangs.
I accepted the squawker’s challenge and went to the CDC website. The squawk saying that many vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 is totally false.
Congratulations, Commissioner Clinton Johnson. We appreciate your leadership, and we’re glad to see it being recognized outside our region.
Does anyone remember when paper bags were blamed for the destruction of trees and plastic bags were the solution?
Please remember: If you send a dog against a person, you are doing the same thing as pulling a firearm and opening fire in the eyes of the law. If you even own certain breeds, you are recklessly endangering the public in the eyes of a lawyer.
