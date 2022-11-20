Speaking of hypocrites: Isn’t it amazing how these front-runner snakes like Reagan, Thomas and York — as well as others — have turned on Trump after sucking up to him for so long? You’d think it’s because they’re finally seeing what we’re seeing, but it’s actually because the so-called Trump Train has derailed.
As a Christian, I would find it very comforting to hear at my loved one’s funeral that “your loved one is in a better place” and “this was all a part of God’s plan.” If it’s not all ultimately part of God’s plan, then whose plan is it?
Here’s a shout-out to the ladies of Grace City Church, who paid for patrons to wash and dry laundry (including drop-offs) on Saturday at Fluff n Fold. They didn’t have to do it. But I’m glad they did.
You leftist dolts keep plugging for Warnock like he’s a grammar professor when all he is a fake preacher, slumlord with a fake degree from a degree mill and whose speaking ability is laughable.
According to Trumps CFO, Trump knowingly committed tax fraud. I guess you law-abiding fake Christians are OK with this as well. Nice moral compass.
Equality Man, you have it backwards from the start. We are all privileged to live in this country, where citizens vote for changes in a civilized way. The oppression you feel is mostly from your own Democratic Party, which insists on trying to micromanage every facet of our lives. The Patriot.
The one thing about whiskey and beer: Pour it, and they will come.
Donald Trump has become pathetic, an old man living in the past with an ego that will not allow him to think about the good of anyone but himself. It would be nice to see him put in his place by all these Republicans who are nothing but lesser versions of Trump, but they’re afraid to criticize him publicly. The Trump Republican party is doomed.
I find it absolutely hilarious that a person who is opposed to any but his or her own narrow viewpoint refers to him- or herself as a patriot. Clinging to a racist set of views from the past does not in any way make one a patriot.
The Pretoria Fields radio station that started so promisingly is now a joke.
Georgians are already represented by the reprehensible Marjory Greene, whose ideas run so far afoul, normal people should be offended. Sorry to disappoint all you UGA fans, but Herschel Walker is cut from the same cloth. He doesn’t have an original thought, nor does he understand the complexity of governance. Elect him at your peril.
I, for one, try to study history and learn from it, not spout party talking points as if they are fact. Even with all his “loyal” supporters dropping him like flies, Trump has always shown a resiliency that is kind of remarkable, even if he is a detestable person. I wouldn’t write him off just yet.
If Elon Musk is supposedly the inspiration for Marvel’s Tony Stark, you wouldn’t know it by the way Musk is running Twitter into the ground. What billionaire genius fires half the staff after taking over, then gives the remainder an ultimatum to agree to work long hours or quit with three months severance pay? A recipe for disaster.
