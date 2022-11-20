squawkbox.jpg

Speaking of hypocrites: Isn’t it amazing how these front-runner snakes like Reagan, Thomas and York — as well as others — have turned on Trump after sucking up to him for so long? You’d think it’s because they’re finally seeing what we’re seeing, but it’s actually because the so-called Trump Train has derailed.

